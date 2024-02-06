Founded in 1912, the St. Louis Argus (the oldest continuous black-owned business in St. Louis) promised "to publish the news; just enough of everything; not too much of anything." As rural subsistence farming failed, black families scattered toward industrial jobs in the cities. The Argus, in a genius plan to market the paper to first-time subscribers, published not only national and regional news, but local and personal news from outstate towns in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. In 1914, Hattie N. Jones, at age 22, was among the earliest corresponding reporters for the Out of Town section, submitting summaries of their black community's happenings. Hattie was faithful and prolific, submitting a column every week. In time, she inspired many regional writers to submit their town "news." By 1925, columns from 37 Missouri towns were published, including Jackson, Commerce, Charleston, Poplar Bluff and St. Mary. Hattie earned an unknown wage for her efforts, but also did her part to sell papers, regularly urging readers to subscribe ($1 annually) and to "pay the carrier boy, when he comes."

From 1914 to 1925, Hattie's weekly column described Cape Girardeau's black community activities. Written in snippet-style, coverage included sermon titles, youth group (BYPU) activities, baptisms, revival series at Second Baptist, St. James AME, Hely's Chapel, Smelterville and Pleasant Valley churches, emphasizing the harmony and mutual support of the congregations. Weddings, social visits, the sick and funeral coverage include many names in each column. Hattie wrote for those yearning for news from home and covered the breadth of Cape Girardeau's social and betterment organizations: mission circles, literary societies, debate clubs, the Colored Women's Civic League, Colored Ladies' Aid, Masonic and Eastern Star Lodges, and the organization of Cape Girardeau's NAACP. Lincoln School news included graduations, band concerts, field day activities and annual "Summer Normal" schools for black teachers and interested learners. Her 1919 coverage of the influenza crisis, the impact of banned public gatherings, the return of WWI "overseas boys" and the death of Professor John S. Cobb are insightful.

Reporter Hattie Jones' weekly word-picture snapshots of early-20th century black community life, and in that way, chronicled Cape Girardeau's black culture. Hattie was also a historian.