In praise of life's elders

From my mid-30s and into my late 50s, I had the privilege of pastoring senior citizens: first in a church environment and later in a retirement community.

I thought then, and do now, seniors are the most interesting folks alive.

When a person has been many times around the sun, has seen many moons -- use whichever astronomical metaphor is agreeable -- a fascinating perspective is often formed.

Something older people learn through the passage of years is their bodies can no longer accomplish what the young often take for granted.

I used to tell elderly parishioners if their eyes opened in the morning, there was still something God-honoring for them to accomplish.

A rejoinder would sometimes come to that statement.

"I can't see well, can't hear either, can't walk, so what can I do?"

A person physically compromised can do two things, it seems to me -- one requires active participation, the other does not.

Active

A person who no longer feels physically useful can pray.

Alfred Lord Tennyson once wrote in his series of late 19th century narrative poems "Idylls of the King": "Pray for my soul. More things are wrought by prayer than this world dreams of. Wherefore, let thy voice, rise like a fountain for me night and day."

Prayer requires an intact mind but good eyesight, keen hearing or even any physical mobility? Not required.

In other words, the ability to see, to hear and to be mobile are secondary considerations where prayer is concerned.

Passive

In a diminished state, even in that lamentable situation, the eventual destination for us all if God grants sufficient years, we can be of use even if we can do nothing.

Allow me to explain.