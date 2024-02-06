In late life, a job to improve the spirit for Dr. Ruth

Loneliness was tough, the toughest role you ever played.

-- "Candle in the Wind" by Elton John & Bernie Taupin, 1973, a song written in memory of Marilyn Monroe.

When you think you may have heard or seen it all, it's instructive occasionally to realize you haven't.

Case in point.

Last week, noted sex therapist Ruth Westheimer was named an honorary "loneliness ambassador" by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul -- a position believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S.

What follows is the part of this column where the writer -- me -- asks the reader respectfully to postpone the urge to perform an eye roll.

On the face of it, yes, the concept sounds ridiculous.

Dig a bit deeper, though, and I'm glad this diminutive nonagenarian, whose name is imprinted in America's cultural consciousness as Dr. Ruth, has taken on this fledgling responsibility with less than fully-articulated duties.

As a now part-time resident of the Empire State, the news of a loneliness ambassador broke there earlier this month and seemed to have been met with a collective shrug by veteran New Yorkers -- some of whom I am just getting to know.

The job clearly is not a long-term appointment for the well-known celebrity.

Dr. Ruth, who moved to the U.S. after fleeing Nazi Germany as a child, earning a doctorate at New York's Columbia University in 1970, is, after all, 95 years young.

Meaning

In my former role as a pastor, I paid attention to word study, looking at words in Hebrew and Greek -- of which I am a poor student -- to unearth deeper understanding of the biblical text.

In the New International Version, "lonely" appears only four times, all with a negative connotation.

We find the adjective twice in the Psalms and twice more in the New Testament gospels. In the latter case, "lonely" is attached to the temporal life of Jesus of Nazareth.