NEW YORK -- Since mid-March, when my NYC friends and I began sheltering at home, my piano has been a big source of comfort. I pound out the keys to Broadway tunes ("On My Own" from "Les Miserables") and classical music (Rachmaninoff and Haydn). I even break into song, mostly off-key, perhaps annoying my neighbors in my Manhattan apartment building.

For me, sheltering at home is all too familiar.

Three years ago, I started chemotherapy to treat an aggressive form of breast cancer called Triple Negative. Just like now, my world suddenly shrunk. I was on lockdown for five months, afraid to venture out for fear of picking up an infection that would prevent me from getting my much-needed IV infusions.

This time is different. This time, the whole world has been embracing a version of what chemotherapy is like. And this time, I have my piano.

Back then, I bought Lysol wipes to sanitize every corner of my apartment (who knew they would become a rarity on store shelves?). I turned to online shopping so I didn't have to venture to stores. I quit taking the subway and signed up for a ride-sharing app called Via. I worked from home while recovering from treatments. And I stopped going to work and social events, limiting my circle to a few friends and relatives.

During that time, I longed for a bigger place with room for my piano, which my late uncle left me and was in storage for four years. Playing piano is a source of comfort; it helps me ease the anxiety that many cancer survivors have.

Last year, I finally got that new place. But just months later, I was in lockdown again -- this time because of a virus.