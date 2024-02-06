In God's world, everything fits

How does everything fit in your world? Do you live within your center, or around the edges? If you think about it, really think about it, I believe it isn't until we're living in the later part of our lives, or have experienced many struggles, we cease to live around the edges.

By living on the circumference or around the edges of life, I mean t we're attempting to act and be the way the world teaches us. Even though we may be Christian, or believe in another God, we can still live on the outside, having yet to experience the depth of living in our center. "We are a circumference people with little access to our center. We live on the boundaries of our own lives confusing edges with what's genuine, too quickly claiming the superficial as substance" (William Yeats). "Living among edges and boundaries is not all bad," says Fr. Richard Rohr in his book, "Everything belongs." But often, the outer things are passing, accidental and sometimes illusory. For example, taking care of our skin is not bad; it's just not our soul or spirit." We spend a lot of time on our skin, how we look and how we appear, in general. Does this over-emphasis on our physical appearance and outer trappings, such as being popular in the eyes of the world, or our eyes, fulfill our inner being? Even though we attain our goals, how long does that feeling of success and inner tranquility last?

It seems that we are often sad when we look through the windows of our present circumstances -- a time that ought to be joyful and fulfilling. We have all the ruffles around the edges of our lives, we've tried to observe what's right and shun the wrong, and it seems like everything fits in our world, within the judgment of the world. "Why," we ask? For what do we strive, presently? It is easy now to find avenues to escape from the harsh realities in our lives. It's easy to find a way out of our suffering and hardship. We can go shopping, buy a new car, attend a movie, work on a hobby or focus on our job.