In a spacious room behind the scenes of the front counter and the exam rooms of clients and patients, veterinarians and veterinary technicians joke with each other in-between surgeries and appointments at Skyview Animal Clinic in Cape Girardeau.

In one corner of the room, a dog is being prepped for surgery, while a guinea pig is being observed in its cage for having a lost appetite and weight loss. Another dog is having a cast replaced on its front leg, and there are pet owners waiting in exam rooms with their beloved cats or dogs receiving annual check-up exams.

Accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), Skyview Animal Clinic is considered to be the one of the "top of the top clinics," according to practice manager Chara Bruner. Through their accreditation, Skyview's rules and regulations are AAHA approved. This includes their vaccinations and how they're administered, the way surgeries are performed, how the doctors and technicians handle responsibilities and how they manage files, Bruner explained.

"This staff is amazing," Dr. Sean Byrd, owner of the clinic, said. "We've got a great group of cats running around here."

"We try to provide the most care for the pets," Bruner said about the clinic's staff and care. "[We] make sure [the clients] are informed and they have a knowledge on everything when owning a pet and what they need to keep the pets safe, healthy."

Dr. Sean Byrd, bottom, removes a cast off of a dog under anesthesia, while Nissa Benfield cleans off the dog's foot at Skyview Animal Clinic Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Skyview works closely with the local animal shelters and rescues in the southeast Missouri region, including the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, Mac's Mission, Safe Harbor, Watkins Wildlife and the Cape Girardeau County Nature Center. The clinic is the only vet in the area that has a wildlife license that allows them to cover the full scope of animals in the area.