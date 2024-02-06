Improve the world: Slurp chicken soup, give to UNICEF

'Sooners' the better

It is about time! In Oklahoma, it is now against the law to drive in the left lane unless you are passing. The new law applies to cars as well as truckers. We've all been behind a driver who is hogging the left lane; they could be texting, on the phone or just oblivious to the backup (and oftentimes road rage) they are creating behind them. Left lane for passing only has been a law in Texas for years, but not enforced.

Bridges to the past

We drove to Louisville, Kentucky, recently for the National Young Bird Show at Exposition Center. We took the route through Paducah, Kentucky, on the way over, and I-64 through Indiana on the way back; the trees and hills were beautiful. Going over the many bridges was exciting, and I didn't know there were so many bridges in Louisville over the Ohio River. The back-to-back bridges over the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers brought back the memory of our family trips to Kentucky Lake. My sister Ruth Ann started screaming as soon as she saw the first bridge, and continued screaming well after we were over the second. Funny that we were talking about her, because when she called, those bridges were the first things she mentioned.

The bird show was well attended, with folks driving from near and far with birds in tow. We took two Mookees and two Indian fantails; one of the Mookees won. More than 140 fantails were judged along with thousands of other breeds. I've never seen so many pigeons! Richard bought a pair of Mookees, as he assured me, to improve his stock. After a show, you quarantine them for two weeks or more so they won't infect the flock. Richard has the six birds in cages in the garage atop the vintage pink iron baby bed.

We had the bed out for the Citywide Yard Sale, but no takers, just lookers. The bed dates back to when my half-brother, Wayne, was born. The bed originally was blue, but after my dad married my mother many years later and started having girls, he painted it pink.

As always

Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so much.

And then ...

