Impossible Foods debuts meatless sausage at Little Caesars pizza chain

DETROIT -- Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods is debuting its second product -- meatless sausage crumbles -- on Little Caesars pizza.

Little Caesars will start testing the Impossible Supreme Pizza at 58 restaurants in Fort Myers, Florida; Yakima, Washington; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The $12 pizza also comes with mushrooms, caramelized onions and green peppers.

If the test goes well, Detroit-based Little Caesars could expand availability nationwide.

It's already been a busy spring for meat substitutes. Earlier this month, Impossible Foods' rival Beyond Meat debuted on the Nasdaq; its stock price has more than tripled since the IPO.

Burger King is testing an Impossible Whopper and could sell it nationwide by the end of this year. Tim Hortons announced this week it's testing a Beyond Meat breakfast sausage in Canada. Even U.S. meat producers such as Tyson Foods are investing in plant-based meats.