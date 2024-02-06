Imo's Pizza: Distinctive it stands

As a foodie, I sometimes feel as if there is that jump never taken, that food never tasted and that opportunity missed to try something that everyone else seems to love. Usually, this missed chance is accidental, just simple oversight on my part, but sometimes it is willful and stubborn.

A long, long time ago, I attended SEMO and took part in their student work program. For me, this translated into janitor work. Every shift, I showed up to clean the bathrooms and take out the trash, and this included the Towers dorms. They had these minuscule trash cans on every floor in the shower room and inevitably, what did not fit into the trash cans was put on the floor. Stacks and stacks of pizza boxes. Towering, wobbly mountains of greasy cardboard, uncaringly placed, leaking crumbs and old onions and sometimes even leftover pizza. And the pizza boxes were always from Imo's Pizza. If I've collected one Imo's box, I've collected 10,000. Though I was in college myself, I vowed to never, ever try Imo's Pizza due to my association with the cleanup those boxes represented.

So now it is decades later, and I'm looking through my choices for my next foodie article. My eye and brain catches on Imo's Pizza. "Authentic St. Louis-Style Pizza!" the internet blurb shouts at me, and I shy away from it like a spooked horse. But for some reason, I force myself to stop, consider and read through the menu. Huh. I wondered if those college students knew something I didn't. Was it convenience that caused them to consume tons of the stuff on the regular, or was it something different, something that set Imo's apart from other pizza? It was finally time to find out.

I wanted a variety, so I ordered the Square Box Deal with the Great Tastes of St. Louis. Sounded promising. I chose a Deluxe Pizza (sausage, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, bacon and Provel cheese), with toasted ravioli, Provel bites and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Cinnamos. I didn't modify the pizza at all, although I wanted to, because the website said this was the "original and favorite specialty pizza," and I wanted to give it a fair shake.

So we pick up the order, bring it home, and open the box. I swear I heard a triumphant choir. This box was one of the most eye-pleasing arrangements I've seen. The pizza has a thin, really thin crust, with generous toppings, crowned with real strips of bacon. Whoever put this pizza together was an artist, because the strips of bacon fell in perfect diagonal lines, with an artful green pepper peeking through at regular intervals. I loaded up my plate with one of everything.