Immaculate Conception School students honored at science fair

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson recently announced several students honored at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 10 in Cape Girardeau.
1st Place: Lily Huff, Lillie Jenkins, Erica DeBrock,
2nd Place: Hailey Henderson, Abbie Spooler, Audrey Deken, Skylar Craft, Karley McBride, Emmy Vandeven, Sylvia Kester
3rd Place: Lily Carr, Adyson Seabaugh, Libby Buchheit, Ben Schnurbusch, Josh Schnurbusch, Lyla Martin,
First Overall in Category: Lily Huff, Erica DeBrock
Engineers Award: Libby Buchheit (received $50 Check)
U.S. Navy Award: Ben Schnurbusch, Russell Coy, Lillie Jenkins, Libby Buchheit, Sam Criddle
ASM Materials Education Foundation Most Outstanding Exhibit in Material Sc: Macy Bommarito
U.S. Metric Association Award: Karley McBride
Broadcom Masters Award: Lillie Jenkins, Erica DeBrock
Rotary Club Award: Libby Buchheit (received $100 check)
1st Place: Audrey Deken, Hailey Henderson, Libby Buchheit, Sam Criddle, Josh Schnurbusch
2nd Place:, Erica DeBrock, Abbie Spooler, Macy Bommarito, Sylvia Kester, Lily Huff, Russell Coy, Aubrey Keran, Lyla Martin, Emmy Vandeven
3rd Place: Lillie Jenkins, Ben Schnurbusch, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft
Regional Science Fair: 25
Junior Academy of Science: 18
Total awards: 43
