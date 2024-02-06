All sections
featuresApril 4, 2020

Immaculate Conception School students honored at science fair

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson recently announced several students honored at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 10 in Cape Girardeau. 1st Place: Lily Huff, Lillie Jenkins, Erica DeBrock, 2nd Place: Hailey Henderson, Abbie Spooler, Audrey Deken, Skylar Craft, Karley McBride, Emmy Vandeven, Sylvia Kester...

Submitted by Bridget Carr
Students from Immaculate Conception participated in the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair March 10 in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Bridgit Carr

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson recently announced several students honored at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair on March 10 in Cape Girardeau.

1st Place: Lily Huff, Lillie Jenkins, Erica DeBrock,

2nd Place: Hailey Henderson, Abbie Spooler, Audrey Deken, Skylar Craft, Karley McBride, Emmy Vandeven, Sylvia Kester

3rd Place: Lily Carr, Adyson Seabaugh, Libby Buchheit, Ben Schnurbusch, Josh Schnurbusch, Lyla Martin,

First Overall in Category: Lily Huff, Erica DeBrock

Special award winners

Engineers Award: Libby Buchheit (received $50 Check)

U.S. Navy Award: Ben Schnurbusch, Russell Coy, Lillie Jenkins, Libby Buchheit, Sam Criddle

ASM Materials Education Foundation Most Outstanding Exhibit in Material Sc: Macy Bommarito

U.S. Metric Association Award: Karley McBride

Broadcom Masters Award: Lillie Jenkins, Erica DeBrock

Rotary Club Award: Libby Buchheit (received $100 check)

Junior academy of science winners

1st Place: Audrey Deken, Hailey Henderson, Libby Buchheit, Sam Criddle, Josh Schnurbusch

2nd Place:, Erica DeBrock, Abbie Spooler, Macy Bommarito, Sylvia Kester, Lily Huff, Russell Coy, Aubrey Keran, Lyla Martin, Emmy Vandeven

3rd Place: Lillie Jenkins, Ben Schnurbusch, Lily Carr, Skylar Craft

Total awards won

Regional Science Fair: 25

Junior Academy of Science: 18

Total awards: 43

