Immaculate Conception School announce distinguished graduate recipient

Lisa Nice is the 2024 recipient of the Immaculate Conception School Distinguished Graduate. Nice is a 1998 graduate of Immaculate Conception School and a 2002 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She attended University of Central Missouri where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders. She also attended Southeast Missouri State University for two years and earned a master's degree in speech pathology. She is a wife, mother and missionary.
Nice and her husband prayerfully felt God calling them to a missionary life with Family Missions Co. to serve the poor in General Cepeda, Coahuila, Mexico for nearly three years. After returning to the United States, her husband served as a parish missionary in Illinois before returning to the secular work world.
The award was presented at an all-school Mass on Wednesday, Jan. 31, as part of the school's Catholic Schools Week.
