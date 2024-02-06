The IC Eaglebots aren't just a group of eighth grade students who attend Immaculate Conception in Jackson -- they're bright-eyed, local entrepreneurs eager to make waves in the world of agriculture with their latest invention: the ultraviolet water bowl.
Criddle, along with classmates Narine Berberian. Gavin Bommarito, Maura Buchheit, Ben Higgins, and Mia Timlin joined forces and won the innovation award Jan. 13 at the annual FIRST Lego League robotics competition in St. Louis. They also won an award for their ultraviolet water bowl invention.
The Eaglebots have a bond that goes back to early childhood, and some have been friends since preschool, according to eighth-grader Robbie Criddle.
Awards at the convention were based on success in each category, as well as the participants' core values and researching abilities. There is also the World Competition that is held each year in Houston, Texas, which gathers the best of the best from around the globe.
The idea for the ultraviolet water bowl came from many of the students' real-world experiences.
"Most of us live on farms and have pets, and we realize water sitting by itself gets dirty, it grows algae, and is unsafe for your pets, and it can also be an expensive vet visit," said Bommarito. "We're just trying to get rid of that possibility."
The group members have definitely done their homework. They've reached out to area veterinarians and found that with the use of ultraviolet light in the water bowl, no chemicals are needed to maintain a safe drinking environment for any domesticated animal, which makes the water bowl completely safe, and pet friendly. Results showed that after one week, the ultraviolet water bowl remained clean, while the other bowl did not.
Each student conducted a one-week test at home with his or her own pet, using a chemical testing strip -- compared side-by-side to a standard water bowl -- to ensure everything was functioning as it should before the competition.
Bernerian, Buchheit and Timlin collectively came up with the bowl design, and "the guys" came up with the rest of the product, according to the students.
Their prototype was featured at the convention with a dog made of Legos who would be "drinking" from the bowl; the water bowl itself contained Jolly Ranchers. The students collectively stated it was very popular, and they ran out of candy quickly as the crowd visited their display.
This isn't the first time the Eaglebots' water bowl idea was introduced at the FIRST Lego League. Their current model which they jokingly referred to as "version 2.0" was first introduced at least year's event, but it wasn't quite ready.
According to eighth-grade teacher Renee Deaken, who has been with them every step of the way and has been involved with the competition for 7 years, there were 40 teams in attendance at the convention, which included many home-schooled, public, private and charter schools. She said the group first won championship at Southeast, then advanced to the state competition in St. Louis.
Criddle and Higgins said the group plans on producing, distributing and advancing the invention into the poultry industry in the near future, and have already set a price point of $40.
