The IC Eaglebots aren't just a group of eighth grade students who attend Immaculate Conception in Jackson -- they're bright-eyed, local entrepreneurs eager to make waves in the world of agriculture with their latest invention: the ultraviolet water bowl.

Criddle, along with classmates Narine Berberian. Gavin Bommarito, Maura Buchheit, Ben Higgins, and Mia Timlin joined forces and won the innovation award Jan. 13 at the annual FIRST Lego League robotics competition in St. Louis. They also won an award for their ultraviolet water bowl invention.

The Eaglebots have a bond that goes back to early childhood, and some have been friends since preschool, according to eighth-grader Robbie Criddle.

Awards at the convention were based on success in each category, as well as the participants' core values and researching abilities. There is also the World Competition that is held each year in Houston, Texas, which gathers the best of the best from around the globe.

The idea for the ultraviolet water bowl came from many of the students' real-world experiences.

Ben Higgins shows the UV water bowl Tuesday that was made by the Eaglebots at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Jackson. Fred Lynch

"Most of us live on farms and have pets, and we realize water sitting by itself gets dirty, it grows algae, and is unsafe for your pets, and it can also be an expensive vet visit," said Bommarito. "We're just trying to get rid of that possibility."

The group members have definitely done their homework. They've reached out to area veterinarians and found that with the use of ultraviolet light in the water bowl, no chemicals are needed to maintain a safe drinking environment for any domesticated animal, which makes the water bowl completely safe, and pet friendly. Results showed that after one week, the ultraviolet water bowl remained clean, while the other bowl did not.