Imago dei and a football player

The outpouring of support across the world for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin following a catastrophic health event suffered during a Jan. 2 football game in Cincinnati has been nothing short of impressive, perhaps even miraculous.

The response is, for persons of faith, perhaps a concrete example of imago dei, the Latin form of the words "image of God."

As this column is penned, Hamlin is hospitalized and fighting for his life following cardiac arrest.

His heart stopped due to a blow to the chest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals contest.

Hamlin is from this columnist's neck of the woods.

He was born and reared in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a suburban Pittsburgh town full of blue-collar working folks.

My late father worked 35 years for a steel company on nearby Neville Island.

As a family, we were no strangers to McKees Rocks and passed through it often as we visited Dad at work.

Hamlin, although he had scholarship offers from colleges with more impressive football traditions, chose to stay home and attend the University of Pittsburgh.

His desire, according to those close to the athlete, was to remain physically present for his younger brother during the latter's journey through adolescence and emerging teen years.

Hamlin wanted to be a father figure to his sibling since their dad was often absent, in part due to a stretch in prison.

A second-year safety with Buffalo, Hamlin did not forget his hometown.

His Chasing M's Foundation, launched in response to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, has hosted toy drives, back-to-school drives and kids' camps since 2020, and any funds donated go toward those drives.

Before Hamlin's injury, the GoFundMe fundraising goal for Chasing M's was $2,500.