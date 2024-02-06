Imagining a Jesus-less world

I tend to find good TV shows when they're just about to end. My first "Game of Thrones" episode was the finale. My wife said I missed a lot, and she got weary of explaining every plot nuance to me.

DejÃ vu. It seems I found the Amazon Prime series "The Man in the High Castle" at the end of its run, too. For readers with any interest at all in world history -- and what history would be like without Jesus of Nazareth -- the show is appointment television. I'm working my way through the first season right now -- so please don't tell me how it ends. No spoilers!

The premise is pretty simple. "The Man in the High Castle" offers an alternate outcome to World War II. The 1939-1945 conflagration ends with the Axis powers -- Nazi Germany and Japan -- prevailing. Hitler got hold of the atomic bomb first, beating America's Manhattan Project to the punch, pardon the pun.

America, in this fictionalized treatment, is no longer a sovereign nation but divided into the Greater Nazi Reich (eastern U.S. and Midwest) and the Japanese Pacific States (western U.S.) There is a slender "neutral zone" in between German and Japanese territory. It is from this zone that hope for restoring a free United States is found.

Because I want to encourage you to see the series or read the 1963 novel by Philip K. Dick on which it is based -- I will refrain from giving any further plot details in this column.

However, there is a scene in the second episode of the first season worth recounting.

The protagonist, Juliana Crain, has fled into the neutral zone with a newsreel that shows the Axis actually losing the war. Both the Reich and Japan are seeking Crain because the film is considered anathema. Trying to hide in the zone, Juliana takes a job there as a server in a diner. She has an encounter with a customer reading a book.

Crain: What are you reading?

Customer: You really don't know what this is? It's the Bible.

Crain: I haven't seen one of those since I was a little girl. This is forbidden by the Pacific States.