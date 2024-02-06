Imagine a world without religion

I spend five mornings a week teaching the Bible -- Old and New Testaments -- to students at Southeast. It's the most fulfilling work I've ever done, teaching the basics of religion using the literature claimed as "scripture" in the Judeo-Christian context. It is with a great sense of relief to discover that John Adams, America's second president, didn't actually think my efforts are without meaning. Adams' endorsement is not needed but as a person who values what Gary Chapman calls "words of affirmation," it is gratifying nonetheless.

As Christians around the world mark the 2019 arrival of Easter, we are all too aware of the plague that religious strife has brought the world. But what we do not know is what it would be like to live in a culture where religious faith is entirely absent. For John Adams, hell is the word he conjured to describe such a reality.

It is easy, as former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright wrote in 2006, "to blame religion -- or more fairly, what some people do in the name of religion -- for all our troubles, but that is too simple. Religion," this Czech-born Episcopalian mused, "is a powerful force, but its impact depends entirely on what it inspires people to do."

My final thoughts this Easter weekend return to a dusty series of books, a gift from a beloved former parishioner, known collectively as "The Story of Civilization." In it these words are revealed:

"Religion is the last thing the intellect begins to understand ... science gives man greater powers but ever less significance. It improves his tools and neglects his purposes. It is silent on ultimate origins, values and aims. It gives life and history no meaning or worth that is not canceled by death or omnivorous time. So men prefer the assurance of dogma to the diffidence of reason; weary of perplexed thought and uncertain judgment, they welcome the guidance of an authoritative church, the catharsis of the confessional, the stability of a long-established creed. Ashamed of failure, bereaved of those they loved, darkened with sin, they feel themselves redeemed by divine aid, cleansed of guilt and terror, solaced and inspired with hope, and raised to a godlike and immortal destiny."

Imagine on this Easter weekend, a world without religion. John Lennon did, and he united with the infinite on a December day in 1980. Imagine a world without the clarion call of Jesus. Personally, I'd rather not.