Marge and I seem to never get away and take some time off and vacation if you will. During the summer, we have our garden, which takes virtually all our time. But at the same time, our critters require daily care. We don't have many steers, but they seem to need attention every few days, whether it be water or salt or whatever. We also have a passel of cats both in the house and outside. Two of the three inside cats were intended to be foster cats, but instead have ended up being permanent residents. The other inside cat was a sickly baby we felt sorry for, and she ended up being inside. Then there is our dog, Dutchess.

But during the last two weeks of October, we headed north on a two-week vacation. We drove north to Hannibal, Missouri, and then west to St. Joseph, Missouri, before heading north to Omaha. From Omaha we headed into Nebraska stopping at Bassett, Valentine, Cody and on to Chadron. We spent one day up in the Black Hills before snow and freezing temps sent us back into Nebraska. We spent some time in Lakeside and then on to Arthur. All in all, we had a good time. We ate some awesome meals at some really small diners in small-town Nebraska. We visited with some cousins, sisters and brother, high school classmates, nephews and nieces, and a bunch of good friends. All in all, it was a relaxing, not-in-a-hurry getaway time for us. I'm thankful.

As we drove across Missouri and then Nebraska I was struck by all the flags that were displaying the stars and stripes. Some I'm sure didn't have lights on them at night so maybe not 100% correct, but I was impressed. One particular flag that stood out was out in the middle of nowhere in Nebraska on the top of the highest hill around. It made one want to stop and say thanks. And when I say middle of nowhere that's what I mean. As we left Arthur to drive back to Scott City, we drove to Tryon which was about 40 miles. We met five cars. We have always intended on getting a flagpole up out where we live and just never got around to it. I came back to Missouri from vacation with the resolve to get the pole up and start flying the stars and stripes. I'm thankful.

As we drove into Cody, Nebraska, there was a grocery store on the north side of the road with "Circle C Market" on the sign. I'd read about how Cody had lost its grocery store, and it didn't have any convenience store, so it was miles and miles to even get a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread. So some of the students who went to school in Cody proposed opening a grocery store in Cody. Plans were made to build a 3,000-square-foot building using straw bales as the primary building material. Students run the market with each taking turns stocking the shelves, cleaning, pricing and running the cash register. The groceries are a little more expensive, which I expected, but there is the feeling I'm supporting a small town U.S.A. business. One item I checked out was whether they had Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing, and they did. Dorothy Lynch is a Nebraska product and hard to find except in Nebraska. I'm thankful. I'm thankful for those who care enough to spend time helping others.

One of our plans was to drive north of Chadron up into the Black Hills of South Dakota. While there we wanted to see the Faces and Crazy Horse and drive through Custer State Park. The weather forecast wasn't the greatest with snow beginning and temps were supposed to fall. But we took a chance and headed north. We drove up through Custer State Park on our way to the Faces and Crazy Horse, and the buffalo made sure we saw them. Many of the buffalo were less than 20 feet from us as we stopped and took pictures. It was as if they were posing for us. A couple of the big bull buffalo weren't 10 feet from us. It was totally awesome. Buffalo have always seemed to be an icon for America. I'm thankful.