ID Friday hopes to identify Archive photos

Nothing strikes dread into the heart of a historian like the question “What do I do with these unidentified photographs?”, because the answer is generally “Make your best guess and keep the ones you have an idea about, ask your older relatives if they know anything, but there generally isn’t an easy way to figure it out.” Telling that to a person who is usually grieving the loss of a loved one, bringing home to them that they haven’t just lost a loved one, they’ve also lost untold stories and so much family history -- it’s not my favorite, and it happens with depressing regularity.

On those lines, here at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson, we have a new initiative, started by summer intern Mya Hewitt, to try to identify a collection of nearly 500 images she’s scanned and cataloged. We’re calling it ID Friday, posted weekly to the Archive’s Facebook page. We ask for comments suggesting possible identification, and we’ve already had some success.

A letter with the photos describes their journey from the back of a truck to the Archive Center. As the note reads, Kassel Studios at 124 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau was closing, and boxes of photos were being dumped into the back of a truck. Bernhardt Lang of Lang Jewelers happened by on his way to lunch and managed to save one box, which remained at Lang Jewelers for several years. In 2006, Roger Lang donated the photographs to the Archive Center, where each one were sleeved, boxed and assigned a number.