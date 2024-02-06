I will survive

In your time of crisis, remember who you are. Not what you do or what others expect of you. Your identity is not in a title but in what God is doing in and through your life.

Second, think actively. To thrive in a crisis, try not to think about everything that needs to happen. To think actively is to determine what needs to happen now and then what needs to happen next. Defining now and determining next are the two focus of thinking actively.

Third, think soberly. The illustration of thinking with sobriety is held against intoxicated behavior. Intoxication dulls your senses and gives credibility to what is false. Sober-mindedness then enables you to not only identify what is happening but interpret what is real and what should be discarded.

Lastly, set your sights on something bigger. Peter commands his readers to focus on the return of Jesus. That type of focus on the greater and enduring kingdom of God causes the problems of this world to seem small. Small issues are manageable ones. C.S. Lewis once said, "Aim at Heaven and you will get Earth thrown in: aim at Earth and you will get neither." (C.S. Lewis, quoted from "The Joyful Christian," goodreads.com/quotes/82131-aim-at-heaven-and-you-will-get-earth-thrown-in.)

Your crisis is not the end of you. Your crisis may be the event that launches the life you have always dreamed of.