I must be getting old

We are simply behind this year. I like to blame it on the virus, which is part of the reason. But honestly this isn't the only reason. Probably a bit on the nervous side as well which doesn't help. Not sure why I'm nervous or worried or stressed, but I am to a degree. I was praying for friends of mine the other night, and it kind of came to me that most likely some of them just might get the virus or even me. I sure don't want this, but odds are many of us will know someone who gets the virus. For whatever reason or excuse we are behind. My prayer is that I don't give them the virus.

Probably the main reason we are behind is that I'm getting older, and it's more difficult to get stuff done.

I find if I follow a routine I do better. Seems like following a routine keeps my head on straight and keeps my mood on an upbeat trend. I usually get up and check my sugar. The other morning it was 112. A week or so ago it was like 59. Way too low. But I check it first thing. Then I make some coffee. Once I have the coffee ready, I usually read some in the Bible. It seems like the day goes better if I spend some time reading. I pretty much always take a shower and shave. If I don't shave and shower, I feel kind of scrubby the whole day. I just feel better if I shave and shower and put on clean clothes. I'm ready for the day.

We always have breakfast. Marge usually fixes me a piece of meat like ham or steak or bacon. Along with that, she either fries a couple eggs or scrambles some. If she scrambles them, she adds peppers and onions. Darn they are good with peppers and onions. Usually have some toast with it. Once in a while it'll be a pancake. That's my routine.

What's your routine? Do you spend all day if you are at home in your PJs? Do you eat a late breakfast which leads to a late dinner and late supper? Some are still working, with many working from home. Many are still going to work as normal. We do better if we stay busy and spend less time watching TV and listening to the news.

Most of the time I spend the whole day outside. Marge spends part of her day out with me and at times in the house. She has been sewing some of those virus masks, so she's been busy indoors. She helped me one day in the garden. We seem to get twice as much done with her help. After spending the whole day outside and working, I'm ready for bed by 7:30 or 8 p.m.