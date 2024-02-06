I miss the days of yesteryear -- but take heart, a new year has begun

Marge and I have spent a good amount of time cutting, splitting and stacking our wood under our lean-to this fall. It has taken a fair amount of time and work -- and sore muscles. My sister told me that one of these days I was going to have to give up cutting firewood and rely on other ways of heating our house. She faced this same realization several years back. She had to quit using her fireplace simply because she wasn't able anymore. I realize that day is coming for Marge and me. I hate to say it is, but it is. We really enjoy a good wood fire in our wood stove. We'll miss that heat. But until that day comes, we'll keep stoking our wood stove. We'll stand in front of the fire and toast the one side while the other is cold.

When we left Nebraska back in the 1970s to attend a ministerial school in Oklahoma, my brother-in-law ended up with my saddle. I knew it would be years before I'd need it again, so Gary rode that old Feusner saddle and enjoyed it. Gary is a little older than me, and he realized he was pretty much through being a cowboy and riding horses. So Gary sent the saddle back to me this past year. So every now and then, I look it over and remember the good times using it. In a way I miss setting the saddle on a good horse and stepping up on him. I miss this way of life.

Seems like about this time every year I miss a particular kind of candy. Back a few years Diebold's used to have a peanut brittle that had coconut in it. It was probably one of my favorite Christmas candies bar none. They normally had it around Christmas, but be darned if they didn't close. No more coconut peanut brittle. But probably a blessing in disguise. The brittle would have been hard on my diabetes, and it definitely was hard on my 70-year-old set of chompers. I almost wonder if they didn't buy it in bulk and package it right at the store. I miss it. But right along with the brittle I also miss a Planter's Peanut Bar. It was about 1.5-inches wide and 4-inches long and 3/8-inch thick. It was a lot like peanut brittle. I don't eat much candy since I have diabetes, but I do miss those peanut bars. I still miss good peanut candy.

About a month ago I saw an ad on Craigslist where a Jersey steer was for sale. I messaged the guy, and we worked out a deal on the steer. So I picked him up and added him to the other six yearling steers. He didn't fit for awhile. The other six fought him off and gave him a hard time. But little by little, he found where he fit in the pecking order of the seven steers. Now he's almost an accepted member of their group. Slowly we are learning his personality and who he is. Each one has his own peculiarities. We used to bottle feed week-old babies instead of buying steers that are weaned and bigger. Miss those little buggers.

As we go into a new year let's leave the bygone days behind us. We have fond memories of those days and those who filled our days, but let's focus on the days ahead. Make some new memories and make some new friends. Maybe rescue a pet from a rescue center. Find a good church and wear out a spot in one of its pews. Spend a little time every day reading a few pages from the Bible. Eat less prepared foods and more from scratch meals. Maybe worry less on losing weight and focus more on eating healthy food. Try to find things to praise rather than to condemn.

2019 is in the books and we really can't change a thing. However, 2020 is unwritten, so let's make the most of it.