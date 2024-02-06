'I love you just the way you are'

Would you kiss a toad? Probably not. But what about if he was just a little bit special? Would you then? The answer is still ... no. Don't kiss the toad, but don't harm it either.
Scientific study has revealed that toads are special animals. Some of them carry chemicals on their skin potent enough to kill animals that bite them or eat them. Kissing a toad could possibly kill a human. Further scientific study has shown that these same chemicals are important in curing cancer in humans.
The toad I photographed here is a Fowler's toad. It is native to Southeast Missouri. More often that not, anyone seeing a Fowler's toad will think it is an American toad. The two are difficult to tell apart. The Fowler's toad is generally more brightly colored and has a white belly. The American toad has black spots on his belly. Male toads of both species have black throats like this one.
