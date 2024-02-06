I got nothin', but it's still more than I deserve

Have you ever followed the rules, done everything the right way, and things still didn't turn out how you expected? If you're old enough to be reading this, I'm sure you have. There are just so many parts of this life that are unpredictable and beyond our control.

This week I had a plan to visit a particular establishment only to find out the owners recently did a complete remodel and went from a restaurant to a bar. So much for that idea. I didn't even get to have one last hurrah with Ms. Pac-Man. I quickly formulated a back-up plan only to discover the establishment had not updated its hours of operation. It was closed when I arrived.

I'm no quitter. I decided I would indulge in one of my favorites dishes from a popular local establishment and write about it. My choice? The crawfish etouffee stuffed potato from Broussard's Restaurant, 114 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. I ordered, picked it up and headed to a nearby park to enjoy it along with some fresh air and sunshine. It was wonderful: Cajun spices and hearty bites of crawfish etouffee melded together in a baked potato slathered with melted cheese. I savored each plastic forkful as I people-watched: teenagers playing basketball, a couple walking their dog, and children swinging. Unfortunately, that dish is just not good for a photo op. Crawfish. Baked potato. Cheese. The food was delicious but the photo did not do it justice. It looked like a blob. A delicious blob, but a blob nonetheless.

That's how I got here. A memory popped up on social media reminding me of my visit to Pho 8, 3036 William St. in Cape Girardeau, two years ago. The memory was complete with a nice photo of my bowl of pho, and I immediately recalled the peaceful atmosphere and warmth of the staff and owner. Some people just naturally give off that nurturing and welcoming vibe I experienced at Pho.