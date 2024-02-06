I got nothin', but it's still more than I deserve

Have you ever followed the rules, done everything the right way, and things still didn't turn out how you expected? If you're old enough to be reading this, I'm sure you have. There are just so many parts of this life that are unpredictable and beyond our control.
This week I had a plan to visit a particular establishment only to find out the owners recently did a complete remodel and went from a restaurant to a bar. So much for that idea. I didn't even get to have one last hurrah with Ms. Pac-Man. I quickly formulated a back-up plan only to discover the establishment had not updated its hours of operation. It was closed when I arrived.
I'm no quitter. I decided I would indulge in one of my favorites dishes from a popular local establishment and write about it. My choice? The crawfish etouffee stuffed potato from Broussard's Restaurant, 114 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. I ordered, picked it up and headed to a nearby park to enjoy it along with some fresh air and sunshine. It was wonderful: Cajun spices and hearty bites of crawfish etouffee melded together in a baked potato slathered with melted cheese. I savored each plastic forkful as I people-watched: teenagers playing basketball, a couple walking their dog, and children swinging. Unfortunately, that dish is just not good for a photo op. Crawfish. Baked potato. Cheese. The food was delicious but the photo did not do it justice. It looked like a blob. A delicious blob, but a blob nonetheless.
That's how I got here. A memory popped up on social media reminding me of my visit to Pho 8, 3036 William St. in Cape Girardeau, two years ago. The memory was complete with a nice photo of my bowl of pho, and I immediately recalled the peaceful atmosphere and warmth of the staff and owner. Some people just naturally give off that nurturing and welcoming vibe I experienced at Pho.
I got to thinking about this article. Should I just do a mish mash of favorites? Should I write about somewhere I've already been? As I was contemplating this, I received a message from my neighbor. She was bringing over dinner. She wasn't taking no for an answer and told me if I had already eaten I could just have it for lunch the following day. For no particular reason other than being a nice person, she went out of her way to show me kindness. With so much going on in the world today and people facing so many unknown challenges, I thought it might be a good time to just take a deep breathe and slowly exhale.
We aren't always going to hit the mark. I tried, but today I didn't. It happens. Life happens. I'll do better next time. Maybe I won't. What I will do is try to focus on savoring every moment of kindness and grace from friends and strangers ... especially when they're served still hot off the stove.
Until next time, take care of yourselves and others.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.