I enjoy winter and snow, kind of

Marge and I've been watching the weather for Nebraska and it hasn't been pleasant the past couple weeks. My hometown of Arthur had 20 degrees the other morning with a feel like temp of 6 degrees. It's pretty early for snow but most of western Nebraska has gotten at least a little snow. Kind of early but not all that uncommon. A guy we used to work for said he'd seen it freeze every month in Nebraska except one and I kind of guessed it was July. I didn't ask but that would have been my guess.

I guess I've always enjoyed winter and snow. Looking back on the years we lived in Nebraska always seems to bring back good memories. There are times when it was entirely too cold and there was entirely too much snow and it wasn't all that fun. But for the most part I've enjoyed the winters and the snow.

January 1 came rolling around back in 1974 and Mick and I and Marge decided to go ice fishing. Thinking back it was probably Mick and I a lot more than Marge. There was probably 5 or 6 inches of snow on the ground so not really that much. So we took our Maverick Grabber car and went fishing up North of Arthur at Windmill Lake. We made it to the lake and went to catching fish. It had been cold so there was a lot of ice. Kind of a memorable time especially since three months later Marge delivered a healthy boy.

Don't know how we ended up with a set of wooden skis but we did somehow. So Mick and I conjured up some rigging to attach them to our overshoes and gave them a try. We never did figure out how to use them. I know if one isn't careful one will end up doing the splits. We finally gave up using them.

Normally when we had snow it was really cold. When the temp was down around zero or below zero and there was 6 or more inches of snow on the ground it was a perfect time to go see if I could call a coyote up using a rabbit call. Most of the time I'd put on a white pullover canvas parka so I could almost disappear. When I'd walk back to one of my favorite spots one could hear the snow squeaking it was so cold. Sometimes I'd get lucky and get a coyote. More times than not all I got was cold. Still had fun.

During the winter when there was snow on the ground jackrabbits would make paths traveling from up in the hills during the day to down in the valley during the night. It was during the night that they fed in the valleys. Dad showed me how to track jackrabbits, how he showed me how to track jackrabbits, how they make a unique kind of track. He showed me how they would jump from where they were running over a ways and then kind of hide. Had a blast tracking rabbits.

Growing up they almost never cancelled school. Snow and cold weather were pretty much a normal thing in the Sandhills. Dad hardly ever had a four wheel drive so many times he'd kind of break a path to the main road two miles west of our house with the tractor and then drive the two wheel pickup up to the road. We lived about four miles from our one room country school so it was pretty close. Hated to miss school. I guess I'm odd because I've always enjoyed school.