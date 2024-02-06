I didn't mean to

Back several years one of Marge's friends asked her if she would temporarily keep two of her cats. Marge couldn't say no, so we ended up with two extra cats. We already had BB in the house, so now there are three of them little suckers. They would prowl all night and sleep during the day, so we either had to keep our bedroom door closed or forget sleep. We had to have the air circulate, so the door had to be open. So I built a screen door for our bedroom to keep the cats out. After several years Marge realized the cats were here to stay. Out the door two of them went. But the screen door stayed.

The other morning Marge got up to use the outhouse, and Grace woke up in her kennel so Marge took Grace out to potty. When Grace came back into the house she ran into our bedroom and jumped up on the bed scratching my arm. I have old thin skin like Mom had that scratches easy and bruises without hardly any bump, so as a result my arm was bruised and scratched and bleeding. I knew she did it by accident and Marge even said: "She didn't mean to hurt you." I knew this. But the 3-inch scratch was still there and bleeding.

But doesn't this happen to all of us? Something happens and hurts someone we love, and we honestly didn't mean for it to happen. Hurts come in all sizes and kinds from real physical hurts to mental ones. Some hurts seem to linger on and on and some we can dismiss right from the git go.

Maybe you didn't get to go to the prom back in high school? Maybe you weren't recognized scholastically when you should have been. Who knows! From the time I was little, I've always been able to catch a fish. It's like I kind of know inside me where to fish and how deep and what to use. Sometimes I wonder if it's because I practice fishing. I like to fish. Maybe it's because I read a lot. I don't know, but it seems like I can.