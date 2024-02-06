I am Wib's

A former colleague's face registered disbelief before exclaiming, "I can't believe you've never been to Wib's." He described Wib's using adjectives, moans and facial expressions. When he finished, I was craving Wib's, too. I was starving, and my grumbling stomach tracked the minutes until my lunch introduction to Wib's barbecue. That was three years ago.

I remain intrigued by the Jackson institution known as Wib's. People love or hate it. When Wib's was suggested as an Ask A Foodie destination, I politely declined. Never. Visions of being chased out of town by an angry mob of locals wielding pitchforks flooded my mind. I wasn't putting my head on the chopping block for anyone's entertainment.

Never say never. I like bending the rules when it doesn't really matter. If everyone is wearing high heels, I show up in scuffed-up cowboy boots like I'm living a Garth Brooks song. I root for the underdog. If someone is excluded, that's my new best friend. I despise cliques and popularity contests. The thought of excluding Wib's out of fear weighed on my conscience. Love me or hate me, I had to do the right thing. I'd be honest, say what I needed to say, and let the chips fall where they may. I was up for the challenge. The "Rocky" theme song played in my mind. Science lovers will be appalled by my unscientific methodology: I asked random people what they thought of Wib's. I texted friends for suggestions. I didn't track their spontaneous responses which varied from one extreme to the other. I ran into Judge Frank E. Miller at the courthouse who gave his enthusiastic endorsement, "I love Wib's!" Someone else stated, "I just don't get it. Must be a Jackson thing."

I invited a couple of friends to join me for lunch to compare notes. A representative of the Jackson High School Class of 1988 arrived first. The next person bringing their palate to the table was a 1995 Cape Central High School graduate. Last to bring their taste buds to my barbecue party was a die-hard Wib's-loving friend representing Jackson High School Class of 2001.

"I'll have the hot outside combo with fries," I confidently uttered. Class of 2001 was impressed and commended me on ordering like a local. Class of 1988 ordered the same. Class of 2001 ordered an extra hot outside combo and extra pimento on the side. She explained that those in the know order extra barbecue sauce or pimento on the side to dip their fries into. Both are homemade. Class of 1995 ordered the barbecue without the bread.