I am amazed

Pretty much the same routine every night. I normally go to bed around 9:30 to 10 p.m. Then I get up sometime in the night to go walk our dog, Grace, and I make an outhouse break. Then I check my sugar, and it's back to bed until around 5:30 to 6 a.m. Sometimes, if I'm really tired, I'll sleep until close to 7 a.m. When I get up, I usually head to the bathroom and hit the switch to turn on the lights. Hardly ever am I not amazed when, as if by magic, the lights come on.
I've worked with 220-volt circuits my whole life. I've been buzzed a time or two. I worked with three phase for several years. I was buzzed by it as well. I've studied alternating current and direct currant. I studied how to wire circuits and such, so I know a little. I studied to take the test to get certified here in Missouri but never took the test. But I'm still amazed that by flipping a switch the lights come on.
Mankind thinks it is so smart by discovering electricity and then learning how to utilize it or tame it if you will. But what amazes me is, who put electricity here on this earth for mankind to discover? Who created not just the idea of electricity but the actual physical presence of electricity? Some say it happened by accident. I think we know better.
Then I think about how our world is spinning on an axis that runs from the North Pole to the South Pole. It makes a complete revolution every 24 hours more or less. So we are standing on this planet spinning through space with just the right amount of gravity to keep us attached to this planet. If the gravity was less, we'd fly off into space. Now who figured out all the particulars and made it happen? Some would say it was by accident. I think not.
Or just think about the oxygen we breathe. We breathe in oxygen and somehow our lungs allow the oxygen to get absorbed into our blood where it circulates throughout our body and nourishes our cells and such. Plants then take the byproducts from our lungs and use the carbon dioxide to nourish their growth, and they then pump out oxygen as a byproduct. I just can't see the complexity of our bodies as an accident. There has to be a designer and creator with infinite wisdom and creative genius.
Through my youth and teens and 20s, I watched countless cows have baby calves. I've watched the cows once the baby is born get up and clean the baby calf off by licking, which stimulates the calf. And after 15 or 20 minutes, the calf will attempt to get up. It's a struggle figuring out how to operate those four legs and stand on them, but once they kind of get on their feet, they immediately start looking for a milk spigot. With a little help from Mom, they go to the back end of the cow in front of her back leg and discover not one but four milk spigots. Joy of joy. Once they get a taste, their little tails begin to signal their approval. This whole scene is a God-created affair. I watched it many a time, and it still amazes me.
For several years we've been faced with all kinds of problems and troubles and trials. I think we have lost sight of the wonder of the universe we live in. A friend of mine occasionally takes pictures of the universe and by different methods produces awesome images of outer space. They are just awesome. But in the same light some of the most profound creations are around us every day. Sunrise or sunset. Birds chirping. Geese honking. Babies crying. Calves bawling. Lights to light up the night whether by moonlight or star light or by electric lights.
Probably the key to seeing them and being affected by them is our need to slow down and "smell the roses." Even in the midst of turmoil and trouble take a moment to be thankful.
