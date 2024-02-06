I am amazed

Pretty much the same routine every night. I normally go to bed around 9:30 to 10 p.m. Then I get up sometime in the night to go walk our dog, Grace, and I make an outhouse break. Then I check my sugar, and it's back to bed until around 5:30 to 6 a.m. Sometimes, if I'm really tired, I'll sleep until close to 7 a.m. When I get up, I usually head to the bathroom and hit the switch to turn on the lights. Hardly ever am I not amazed when, as if by magic, the lights come on.

I've worked with 220-volt circuits my whole life. I've been buzzed a time or two. I worked with three phase for several years. I was buzzed by it as well. I've studied alternating current and direct currant. I studied how to wire circuits and such, so I know a little. I studied to take the test to get certified here in Missouri but never took the test. But I'm still amazed that by flipping a switch the lights come on.

Mankind thinks it is so smart by discovering electricity and then learning how to utilize it or tame it if you will. But what amazes me is, who put electricity here on this earth for mankind to discover? Who created not just the idea of electricity but the actual physical presence of electricity? Some say it happened by accident. I think we know better.

Then I think about how our world is spinning on an axis that runs from the North Pole to the South Pole. It makes a complete revolution every 24 hours more or less. So we are standing on this planet spinning through space with just the right amount of gravity to keep us attached to this planet. If the gravity was less, we'd fly off into space. Now who figured out all the particulars and made it happen? Some would say it was by accident. I think not.