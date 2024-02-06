Hurricane season 2019: A sense of fear for towns already hit

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the United States. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

For some communities, the devastation remains an open wound, as in Florida's Panama City, slammed by Hurricane Michael in October.

Even years later, many towns still bear the scars, physical or psychological.

Panama City

With hurricane season days away, Janelle Crosby stepped out of the cramped recreational vehicle where she has lived since Hurricane Michael ripped apart her world more than seven months ago.

Janelle Crosby stands in a donated recreational vehicle where she has lived with her husband since Hurricane Michael in Springfield, Florida. Crosby fears the beginning of hurricane season Saturday, and she said she isn't sure what would happen if another storm struck the hard-hit Florida Panhandle. Jay Reeves ~ Associated Press

More than a half-dozen friends and relatives live in three domed tents near the front of the RV, and a daughter is just feet away in Crosby's former home, an old trailer split open by trees. A homeless man lives in a tent on the other side of the RV; Crosby and her husband, Wilbur, let him stay on their little plot of property because he had nowhere else to go.

Crosby, 55, rode out the Category 5 storm at a hotel and feels fortunate, despite her living conditions and poor health -- she has breast cancer -- because no close friends or family died in Michael. Yet she is terrified hurricane season has begun with her Florida Panhandle community still in ruins.

"I've already lost everything once. We can't do it again. I can't. I'm not strong enough. A lot of these people aren't," Crosby said over the drone of a gasoline-powered generator.

It's hard to imagine what another hurricane would do to Crosby's part of the Panhandle, where she lives near Panama City in Springfield.

Both cities are in Bay County, where 25 people were killed as Michael blew ashore with winds of 160 mph. About 70% of the county's homes were damaged or destroyed, and some 20,000 people were displaced. Three schools remain closed because of damage, as do many businesses and apartment buildings. Officials estimate 13% of the county's 185,000 residents simply left.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided Crosby and her husband $1,300 in aid and offered a temporary condominium nearly 15 miles away in Panama City Beach, she said. The family declined the housing because her husband didn't have transportation to get to his job at a transmission shop, Crosby said.

So the couple remains in the camper, shooing away the occasional rat and pooling resources with the tent dwellers.

"If one of us has generator gas, we all have a fan, or if we have propane, we all get to cook that night," she said. "If not, we get out here and make fires and cook. We're surviving."

They're also praying there's not another hurricane anytime soon.

"I don't want to live through another," she said. "I don't want to ever witness what we witnessed. It was just terrifying."

Nichols, South Carolina

Thomas Lee tenses up whenever a forecaster mentions trouble in the tropics.

He dreads a third round of flooding from hurricane-swollen rivers, which might mean finally telling his South Carolina hometown of 70 years goodbye. That's after devastating flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and again from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

When the first drops of rain from Florence fell last September, Lee considered leaving. But 238 days later, he put the last coat of bright yellow paint on his walls, covering the 2018 high-water mark, several inches above the 2016 line. Some $13,000 later -- all out of his own pocket for now -- his house is home again, while the town of a few hundred souls struggles to stay alive.

"These are my roots," Lee said, pointing to a nearly collapsed structure next door where he was born in 1949.

Nichols, 45 miles from the sea, lost more than half its businesses and a third of its homes in 2016 and shrank more after 2018, Town Administrator Sandee Rogers said. Along Nichols' two-lane main drag, every building is boarded up. Many houses abandoned in 2016 are collapsing. Its bustling core gone, Nichols now tries to attract residents with its proximity to the coast, Rogers said.

"It's real small-town America, but close to other things," Rogers said. "We can't give up on small-town America."

Galveston, Texas

It's been nearly 11 years since Hurricane Ike smashed Murdochs gift shop to splinters in Galveston while devastating homes on the Texas island and wiping away beaches that were the lifeblood of its tourism economy.

The shop was rebuilt on its stilts about a year later and today is more successful than ever, co-owner Todd Flores said.

"It was hard, but we had a lot of people helping us," Flores said of the rebuilding, which was sped by a loan from a local bank when insurance money was slow in coming. "We knew this is what we wanted to do."