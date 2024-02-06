Hurricane aftermath: Worry about missing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Joanne Garone Behnke has replayed every possible scenario in her mind a hundred times.

Maybe her 79-year-old aunt sought shelter at the sturdy condo nearby, which survived Hurricane Michael's devastating winds. Maybe she was rescued and is lying in a hospital bed somewhere. The pile of rubble that was once her Mexico Beach home is shallow, too shallow for a body to go unnoticed, Garone Behnke tells herself.

"It's torture," said Garone Behnke, who last talked to her Aunt Aggie Vicari right before the storm hit, begging her to leave.

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, how many residents might be missing seemed to be anyone's guess, and people struggled to find friends and loved ones who hadn't been heard from since the storm.

"I've been on the phone to reporters, to fire chiefs, to heads of task force from Miami, to you name it, I've called them. I've called every hospital," Garone Behnke said Monday, then stopped to look at a text from the fire chief in Mexico Beach.

To her disappointment, it read: "We're still working on it ... we'll keep you posted."

As President Donald Trump visited the devastated zone, the death toll from Michael's march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, and the search for victims continued.

As the hurricane closed in and more than 375,000 people were warned to evacuate, emergency authorities expressed frustration many residents weren't leaving.

Since the storm, many people have been rescued from the devastated zones. Emergency officials said because of widespread cellphone outages, others could be safe and just haven't been able to tell friends or family.

Rescue worker Trevor Lewis and the rest of his six-member squad lent their cellphones to storm victims so they could contact loved ones for the first time in days. He said he watched them "cry out in joy."

"Just the desperation in the family members' voices that hadn't contacted their loved one for a few days was bad," he said. "Then we get on scene and find their family members and they have no food, no water, no power."

There was just one confirmed death so far in Mexico Beach, the town of about 1,000 people nearly wiped off the map in a direct hit from the hurricane and its 155 mph winds.