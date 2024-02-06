Hunter brothers take flying where few could follow

An advertisement proclaimed "A Thrill Every Minute" when the circus came to Cape Girardeau on June 6 and 7, 1925. This was no ordinary circus, however. This was the Harry H. Perkins Flying Circus featuring dare-devil pilots performing aerial stunts and taking passengers on joy rides.

The star attraction was the Hunter Brothers -- Albert, John, Kenneth, and Walter -- who hailed from Sparta, Illinois. They had cut their teeth on motorcycle stunts, but in 1923 decided on a whim to sell their motorbikes and purchase a biplane in St. Louis. After only 90 minutes of instruction, John Hunter was able to fly the plane back home, albeit with a rough landing.

Taking lessons from a local pilot, Bud Gurney, the four brothers quickly became adept at stunt flying. They performed as the Hunter Flying Circus, an act described as "sky vaudeville." By 1925, the brothers had joined the Harry H. Perkins Flying Circus.

At the time, Cape Girardeau didn't have an airport, so the event organizers had to scout for a location. Initially they selected a field along the Cape-Jackson road, but then switched to what they thought was a better location on the Gordonville road west of Cape.

As a publicity gimmick, circulars were dropped from the air in the days prior to the event. Some contained hidden tickets for free admission or airplane rides.

In a front-page story, the Southeast Missourian described the stunts that the troupe would perform: "parachute leaps, tail spins, races, changing planes in mid-air, nose dives, and wing-walking." The story noted, "Kenneth Hunter performs by hanging by his teeth to a rope attached to the chassis of a speeding plane. As an emergency measure an ambulance, ready for immediate action, is kept at the field."

The newspaper offered a prize to the first couple who agreed to get married while airborne during the event. Glover Gill and Emma Scharf decided to participate in "what is said to be the first aeroplane wedding performed in Missouri."

During the opening day of the circus, the couple took to the air along with Rev. H.C. Hoy, pastor of Centenary Methodist Church. With the motor idled at 3,500 feet, the couple exchanged vows and rings before returning safely to a cheering crowd of 350 onlookers.

Watching from the ground, Rev. Hoy's wife was rather anxious about the whole thing. She had good reason to be worried about the dangers of airplane stunts. The following day, the circus was marred by a horrendous tragedy.

Two young women, Grace Lamer and Pearl Baysinger, had arrived from Cobden, Illinois, to attend the show. They decided to buy tickets for a "pleasure trip." Immediately after takeoff, pilot John Hunter lost control of the airplane. It careened into a tree and tumbled to the ground. Hunter was able to jump to safety, but the passengers, riding in the front cockpit, were caught in an inferno and burned to death.