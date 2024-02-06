All sections
FeaturesOctober 26, 2018

Hundreds of fish die along Florida's Space Coast beaches

Associated Press

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. -- Hundreds of fish have washed ashore along Florida's Space Coast beaches, a week after the first signs of a toxic algae outbreak were reported.

The dead fish, mostly mullet, were found this week from Melbourne Beach to Satellite Beach on the state's east coast.

Florida Today reported public work crews used large equipment to scoop up the dead fish in the town of Indialantic.

Despite the fish kills, water samples this week along the Space Coast showed a decrease in the algae known as red tide.

The red tide began last October off southwest Florida after Hurricane Irma swept up the state. It has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state's beloved manatees.

The bloom also causes respiratory irritations in people.

Community
