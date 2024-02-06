Humidity versus dew point

Since I was little, we always watched the weather. Mom and Dad and us boys would stay up until the weather was off, and then it was bed time. Now that I'm older, I still watch the weather. One thing I always pay attention to is the humidity. Never mattered in Nebraska, but boy it does here in Missouri. But something that seemed to matter even more than the humidity is the dew point.

Years ago when I was in college in Chadron, Nebraska, I had some openings to take some electives. A couple classes sounded fun, so I took a graduate-level course in statistics and a beginner level course in meteorology. I had a blast in both courses. We had to develop some type of statistics problem, gather the data and work out the statistics on it. I did solitaire. It seems like I played a million games of solitaire recording how far I got and cards left and games won (0). It was fun.

Meteorology was a different ball game. It was fun, but at the same time took a lot of time and study and observation. I enjoyed it. One thing we had to use was a sling psychrometer. This was the gizmo that one used to measure the dew point of the air from which one could then calculate the relative humidity.

There was a short metal rod 6 to 8 inches long. On one end was a short rope kind of deal and a handle which allowed one to twirl the whole gizmo in a circle. On the other end of the metal rod was a thermometer with a foam covering. It's been 50 years since I used one, but we recorded the temp when the sponge was dry. This was the dry bulb temp. We then got the sponge wet and went to spinning the sling psychrometer in a circle. The movement in the air would cause the water in the sponge to evaporate, which in turn would lower the temp of the thermometer. The wetter the air the less the water evaporated so there was little change in temperature between the dry bulb temp and the wet bulb temp. But the dryer the air, the greater the water evaporation which lowered the temp on the thermometer. Thus there would be a greater difference between the dry bulb temp and the wet bulb temp.

A simple example would be after I've worked outside on a hot summer morning, and I'm wet from sweat. I walk in and sit down in my easy chair and nearly freeze because the window AC unit is blowing right on me. So I cool down quickly because of the AC, but even more because my sweat is evaporating. Once my clothes get dry, the AC doesn't even feel cold. I no longer have sweat evaporating, which super cools me down.