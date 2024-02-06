How’s your garden doing with all the moisture we’ve been having? One thing we can’t complain about is that things are dry. We’ve had quite a bit of rain, and it hasn’t come as a gully washer which is good. The weather has a huge part to play in how our garden crops and the farmers’ fields produce. We normally don’t water our corn or potatoes except when it’s really dry, so this year we haven’t had to be concerned.

We have three high tunnels that we normally grow a lot of veggies in, but this year we only have two that are true high tunnels. One of our tunnels was plagued with mold or mildew or fungus, so we decided to remove the top and let nature in for the summer and next winter, kind of cleanses the tunnel if you will. Mother Nature rains on our ground, then turns around, and it gets dry and turns it into dry powder or almost concrete depending on your soil. Then later on, it gets down to almost zero and freezes the soil, getting rid of some bugs and unwanted critters. The soil goes through seasons of change, which is good for the ground and for the crops they produce.

Most of the time back in Nebraska, Dad would let the native grasses go to seed every couple years or so. Normally in the pastures where you have the cattle during the summer, the grass can’t go to seed where it’s being grazed off by the livestock. Dad liked to change things around so that the grass was left to seed making the next few years grass thicker and stronger. It also lets the ground rest and catch up.

Last fall in about the middle of August, we disked up our hill garden, which is a little more than half an acre, and planted the whole thing to turnips. Purple top turnips. It’s amazing how turnips somehow keep the weeds and grass and such from growing. I read once that turnips have a natural weed suppressant in them, which seems to be true. So up until we got a couple real hard freezes, we enjoyed the turnips. Then this spring we simply disked them under and turned them into a natural fertilizer. Amazing how much better the soil is after growing turnips there.