How to use up that last bit of hot cocoa mix

After the long winter months and Christmas was over, I ended up with some leftover hot cocoa mix that we probably won't drink as the weather turns warmer. By the way, do you say "hot cocoa" or "hot chocolate"? I find myself saying both and didn't realize I did that until today.

I found some recipes to help use up hot chocolate mix and some great ideas, as well.

Dip bananas in it for a quick and tasty snack. Add it to milkshakes or sprinkle it over ice cream.

Use it to make chocolate pudding. For a special breakfast treat, sprinkle it over cooked oatmeal.

Rim glasses with it for fun frosty drinks of milk. Warm glazed doughnuts in the microwave for 10 seconds then dip them in the cocoa powder for a delicious texture and taste addition to an already wonderful treat. If you have individual packets of cocoa, hand them out for Halloween. Mix your leftover cocoa into yogurt cups. Fold hot cocoa mix into beaten whipped cream, then use this to top chocolate pie or cheesecake, or to fill cream puffs or for dipping fresh strawberries. Sprinkle cocoa mix atop warmed brownies for an extra chocolatey kick and pretty presentation. Mix it into homemade granola; the milk powder in the cocoa mix creates a creamy flavor when the granola is eaten dry. Add it to your morning coffee for a sweet and quick chocolate mocha latte. Or you can use hot cocoa mix as a substitute for baking cocoa in recipes. Just use more of it and eliminate the sugar called for. The cake and cookies will turn out fine.

Cake in a Mug

Use leftover hot cocoa mix to make "Cake in a Mug", a hot, delicious, fresh-baked chocolate cake in minutes! And all it takes is a microwave, some hot chocolate mix and a few ingredients you've probably got in your kitchen.

4 tablespoons flour

9 tablespoons hot chocolate mix

1 pinch of salt

1 egg

3 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons oil

cooking spray

Spray a little cooking spray into the mug. Measure out the flour, hot chocolate mix and salt into the mug. Stir. Crack the egg into the mug. Stir a bit after adding the egg so the cup doesn't overflow. Add water and oil. Stir until thoroughly moistened. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the mug with your spoon to avoid any leftover pockets of dry ingredients. Put the mug in the microwave on high and set the timer for three minutes.

The handle of the mug may be hot, so use a potholder to remove it from the microwave. Tip your cake cylinder out of the mug into a dish. Your cake may look a little damp and wrinkled. This is normal. Enough for one large serving or two small servings.

Source: www.dvo.com/newsletter/weekly/2015/4-10-742/cooknart5.html

Hot Chocolate Popcorn

Hot Chocolate Popcorn is a delicious sweet and salty snack recipe. Popcorn has never been so much fun to munch on! Plus, it's super easy to make with just five ingredients.

1/2 cup unpopped popcorn (about 16 cups popped)

14 ounces white candy melting disks or vanilla almond bark

2 cups mini marshmallows

1/2 cup hot chocolate (powder) mix

4 ounces milk chocolate

Make your popcorn using an air popper. (If you don't have an air-popper and use microwave popcorn, use plain or lightly buttered/salted.)

In a large bowl combine your popcorn and marshmallows.

Melt the white candy melts according to package directions and drizzle on top of popcorn/marshmallow mix. Stir to coat evenly.

Spread your popcorn on a wax paper lined counter. Immediately sprinkle your hot chocolate mix on top of wet popcorn.

Melt your milk chocolate in the double boiler or microwave and drizzle on top of popcorn.

Let chocolate set.

Notes: Store in an airtight container for up to three days.

Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/hot-chocolate-popcorn/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+cookiesandcups+%28cookies+and+cups%29

Hot Chocolate Dip

This easy Hot Chocolate Dip is the perfect no bake treat to share at holiday parties. It is full of hot chocolate flavor, easy to make and delicious with cookies and fruit.

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup marshmallow cream

1 cup powdered Swiss Miss Dark Sensation hot chocolate mix

3/4 cup Cool Whip, divided

1 tablespoon mini marshmallow bits, for garnish

1 tablespoon crushed candy cane, for garnish, if desired

Beat the cream cheese, yogurt, and marshmallow cream until creamy. Add the dry hot chocolate mix and beat again until light and fluffy. Fold in 1/2 cup Cool Whip gently until completely mixed in.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Top with remaining Cool Whip, mini marshmallow bits or crushed candy canes.

Serve with a variety of cookies, pretzels, or fruit.

Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/hot-chocolate-cheesecake-dip/

Caramel Hot Chocolate Brownies

To die for caramel hot chocolate brownies! A fudgy, creative dessert using hot chocolate mix. Drizzle with extra caramel after baking for a super decadent treat.

Drink hot chocolate and eat it too with this easy caramel hot chocolate brownies recipe! Fudgy and cute, these unique brownies are sure to please.

4 large eggs

1 cup instant hot chocolate mix

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 sticks unsalted butter, 16 tablespoons

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup caramel sauce (see notes)

Mini marshmallow bits for sprinkling (see notes)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9x13-inch pan. If you'd like to make the brownies a little easier to remove, line the pan with parchment paper, leaving "handles" protruding along the long side of the pan.

In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, salt, hot chocolate mix, baking powder, and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed about 4 minutes.

Combine the butter and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute, then additional 30 second intervals as needed, stirring after each, until the butter has completely melted and the mixture is hot (not bubbling) and a little shiny. If it gets too hot, let it sit for a minute or two before moving on to the next step.

Slowly drizzle the butter and sugar mixture into the egg and cocoa mixture, stirring constantly until smooth. Immediately stir in the chocolate chips. Add the flour and stir until just combined, then pour the batter evenly into the prepared baking pan. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the brownies and sprinkle on the mini marshmallows.

Bake the brownies for 33-38 minutes, until the edges are set, and the middle looks slightly under-done, but not raw. A tester will come out with a few moist crumbs, and that's okay.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on a rack before slicing and serving. For an extra decadent treat, top with additional caramel sauce.

Notes: The marshmallow bits are the dehydrated marshmallows that come in a jar. My grocery store places them near the baking section, closer to the chocolate chips than the marshmallows. I have also seen them near the hot chocolate or the ice cream toppings area.

If you don't have caramel on hand, you can skip it without noticing too much. A thinner caramel sauce will disappear into the brownie and just leave a little flavor. I've made these brownies both with and without the caramel many times, and both are equally delicious.

Source: www.goodiegodmother.com/caramel-hot-chocolate-brownies/#_a5y_p=4665337

Hot Cocoa Pancakes

If you haven't ever used yogurt in your cooking or baking, the concept can seem strange. Once you taste homemade pancakes made with yogurt, you won't make them any other way. You can also make homemade pancakes with strawberry yogurt, or use pumpkin yogurt during the fall months.

6 ounces French vanilla yogurt

1 and 1/2 cups flour

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 ounces hot cocoa mix, (2 individual serving packets)

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3 eggs

Mini marshmallow bits from a jar

In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, milk, vanilla, melted butter, and eggs. Mix well. Add hot chocolate mix, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix well. Gradually mix the flour into the batter about half a cup at a time.

Pour batter onto a hot griddle at 350 degrees to form pancakes. Flip when bubbles have popped, tops are no longer "wet," and sides are beginning to brown.

Cook the other side until golden brown and remove.

Source: www.delishably.com/breakfast/Hot-Cocoa-Pancakes

Hot Chocolate Krispie Treats

3 tablespoons butter

10 ounces marshmallows

2 packets powdered hot chocolate mix

6 cups Rice Krispie cereal

1/2 cup mini marshmallow bits from a jar

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

Line a 9x13-inch pan with foil and spray it with cooking spray. Keep the cooking spray close by. Measure out cereal into a large bowl and set aside.

Place butter and marshmallows in a large, microwave safe bowl. Melt for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on HIGH power, stirring every 30 seconds until they are melted. Stir in the hot chocolate packets. Stir in the cereal and pour into prepared pan.

Working quickly, spray your hands with cooking spray so they won't stick to the mixture, and carefully press the treats into the pan. (Be careful - the mixture will be hot.) Sprinkle immediately with Mallow Bits and mini chocolate chips and press lightly to secure them to the top of the Krispie treats. Let cool completely before cutting into squares.

Source: www.crazyforcrust.com/hot-chocolate-krispie-treats/

Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate Oatmeal

5 cups water

1 cup steel-cut oats

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup instant cocoa mix

1/2 teaspoon salt

Chocolate chips and additional brown sugar, if desired

Banana slices, as garnish, if desired

Spray 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix water and oats. Pour into slow cooker.

Cover: cook on Low heat setting 6 hours or until oats are cooked through and liquid is absorbed. Stir in 1/3 cup brown sugar, the instant cocoa mix and salt just before serving. Serve with chocolate chips and additional brown sugar.

Note: Get a serving of fruit at breakfast by topping this oatmeal with banana slices.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers, and use within 3 days. Reheat before serving.

Source: www.pillsbury.com/recipes/slow-cooker-hot-chocolate-oatmeal/ab2df462-0a56-4d6f-a9c2-c6e3262a906f?nicam4=SocialMedia&nichn4=Pinterest&niseg4=Pillsbury&nicreatID4=Post&crlt.pid=camp.rk3GO4tmdCPT&epik=dj0yJnU9WXRUVGJMWlBVNGh4dXJ6N0JRZ1FYYWJBVnc2V3Q1ZDImcD0wJm49R2x6S3h6ejlWQ21VNmVwRnB4QzJadyZ0PUFBQUFBR1JCZzVR

Hot Chocolate Muddy Buddies

Hot Chocolate Muddy Buddies or Puppy Chow as many know it as, gets a nice chocolaty makeover by adding hot chocolate mix for a nice sweet treat.