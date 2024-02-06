How to use up that last bit of hot cocoa mix

After the long winter months and Christmas was over, I ended up with some leftover hot cocoa mix that we probably won't drink as the weather turns warmer. By the way, do you say "hot cocoa" or "hot chocolate"? I find myself saying both and didn't realize I did that until today.
I found some recipes to help use up hot chocolate mix and some great ideas, as well.
Dip bananas in it for a quick and tasty snack. Add it to milkshakes or sprinkle it over ice cream.
Use it to make chocolate pudding. For a special breakfast treat, sprinkle it over cooked oatmeal.
Rim glasses with it for fun frosty drinks of milk. Warm glazed doughnuts in the microwave for 10 seconds then dip them in the cocoa powder for a delicious texture and taste addition to an already wonderful treat. If you have individual packets of cocoa, hand them out for Halloween. Mix your leftover cocoa into yogurt cups. Fold hot cocoa mix into beaten whipped cream, then use this to top chocolate pie or cheesecake, or to fill cream puffs or for dipping fresh strawberries. Sprinkle cocoa mix atop warmed brownies for an extra chocolatey kick and pretty presentation. Mix it into homemade granola; the milk powder in the cocoa mix creates a creamy flavor when the granola is eaten dry. Add it to your morning coffee for a sweet and quick chocolate mocha latte. Or you can use hot cocoa mix as a substitute for baking cocoa in recipes. Just use more of it and eliminate the sugar called for. The cake and cookies will turn out fine.
Use leftover hot cocoa mix to make "Cake in a Mug", a hot, delicious, fresh-baked chocolate cake in minutes! And all it takes is a microwave, some hot chocolate mix and a few ingredients you've probably got in your kitchen.
Spray a little cooking spray into the mug. Measure out the flour, hot chocolate mix and salt into the mug. Stir. Crack the egg into the mug. Stir a bit after adding the egg so the cup doesn't overflow. Add water and oil. Stir until thoroughly moistened. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the mug with your spoon to avoid any leftover pockets of dry ingredients. Put the mug in the microwave on high and set the timer for three minutes.
The handle of the mug may be hot, so use a potholder to remove it from the microwave. Tip your cake cylinder out of the mug into a dish. Your cake may look a little damp and wrinkled. This is normal. Enough for one large serving or two small servings.
Hot Chocolate Popcorn is a delicious sweet and salty snack recipe. Popcorn has never been so much fun to munch on! Plus, it's super easy to make with just five ingredients.
Make your popcorn using an air popper. (If you don't have an air-popper and use microwave popcorn, use plain or lightly buttered/salted.)
In a large bowl combine your popcorn and marshmallows.
Melt the white candy melts according to package directions and drizzle on top of popcorn/marshmallow mix. Stir to coat evenly.
Spread your popcorn on a wax paper lined counter. Immediately sprinkle your hot chocolate mix on top of wet popcorn.
Melt your milk chocolate in the double boiler or microwave and drizzle on top of popcorn.
Let chocolate set.
Notes: Store in an airtight container for up to three days.
This easy Hot Chocolate Dip is the perfect no bake treat to share at holiday parties. It is full of hot chocolate flavor, easy to make and delicious with cookies and fruit.
Beat the cream cheese, yogurt, and marshmallow cream until creamy. Add the dry hot chocolate mix and beat again until light and fluffy. Fold in 1/2 cup Cool Whip gently until completely mixed in.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Top with remaining Cool Whip, mini marshmallow bits or crushed candy canes.
Serve with a variety of cookies, pretzels, or fruit.
To die for caramel hot chocolate brownies! A fudgy, creative dessert using hot chocolate mix. Drizzle with extra caramel after baking for a super decadent treat.
Drink hot chocolate and eat it too with this easy caramel hot chocolate brownies recipe! Fudgy and cute, these unique brownies are sure to please.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9x13-inch pan. If you'd like to make the brownies a little easier to remove, line the pan with parchment paper, leaving "handles" protruding along the long side of the pan.
In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs, salt, hot chocolate mix, baking powder, and vanilla extract. Beat on medium speed about 4 minutes.
Combine the butter and sugar in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 1 minute, then additional 30 second intervals as needed, stirring after each, until the butter has completely melted and the mixture is hot (not bubbling) and a little shiny. If it gets too hot, let it sit for a minute or two before moving on to the next step.
Slowly drizzle the butter and sugar mixture into the egg and cocoa mixture, stirring constantly until smooth. Immediately stir in the chocolate chips. Add the flour and stir until just combined, then pour the batter evenly into the prepared baking pan. Drizzle the caramel sauce over the brownies and sprinkle on the mini marshmallows.
Bake the brownies for 33-38 minutes, until the edges are set, and the middle looks slightly under-done, but not raw. A tester will come out with a few moist crumbs, and that's okay.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely on a rack before slicing and serving. For an extra decadent treat, top with additional caramel sauce.
Notes: The marshmallow bits are the dehydrated marshmallows that come in a jar. My grocery store places them near the baking section, closer to the chocolate chips than the marshmallows. I have also seen them near the hot chocolate or the ice cream toppings area.
If you don't have caramel on hand, you can skip it without noticing too much. A thinner caramel sauce will disappear into the brownie and just leave a little flavor. I've made these brownies both with and without the caramel many times, and both are equally delicious.
If you haven't ever used yogurt in your cooking or baking, the concept can seem strange. Once you taste homemade pancakes made with yogurt, you won't make them any other way. You can also make homemade pancakes with strawberry yogurt, or use pumpkin yogurt during the fall months.
In a large mixing bowl, combine yogurt, milk, vanilla, melted butter, and eggs. Mix well. Add hot chocolate mix, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix well. Gradually mix the flour into the batter about half a cup at a time.
Pour batter onto a hot griddle at 350 degrees to form pancakes. Flip when bubbles have popped, tops are no longer "wet," and sides are beginning to brown.
Cook the other side until golden brown and remove.
Line a 9x13-inch pan with foil and spray it with cooking spray. Keep the cooking spray close by. Measure out cereal into a large bowl and set aside.
Place butter and marshmallows in a large, microwave safe bowl. Melt for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes on HIGH power, stirring every 30 seconds until they are melted. Stir in the hot chocolate packets. Stir in the cereal and pour into prepared pan.
Working quickly, spray your hands with cooking spray so they won't stick to the mixture, and carefully press the treats into the pan. (Be careful - the mixture will be hot.) Sprinkle immediately with Mallow Bits and mini chocolate chips and press lightly to secure them to the top of the Krispie treats. Let cool completely before cutting into squares.
Spray 4- to 5-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix water and oats. Pour into slow cooker.
Cover: cook on Low heat setting 6 hours or until oats are cooked through and liquid is absorbed. Stir in 1/3 cup brown sugar, the instant cocoa mix and salt just before serving. Serve with chocolate chips and additional brown sugar.
Note: Get a serving of fruit at breakfast by topping this oatmeal with banana slices.
Cover and refrigerate leftovers, and use within 3 days. Reheat before serving.
Hot Chocolate Muddy Buddies or Puppy Chow as many know it as, gets a nice chocolaty makeover by adding hot chocolate mix for a nice sweet treat.
In a large microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate chips (use 20 second increments and stir in between).
Pour cereal into bowl and stir until everything is coated with chocolate (this will seem impossible at first, but it does eventually work!)
Pour 1 cup hot cocoa powder into a gallon ziptop bag, then pour the chocolate coated cereal, then the remaining 1 cup of hot cocoa powder.
Shake the bag until everything is coated. Store in a sealed container in a cool dry place and enjoy!
Easy monkey bread recipe layers biscuit pieces in between a Swiss Miss chocolate glaze for a pull apart gooey treat to top with Reddi-whip.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 10-cup Bundt or fluted tube pan with baking spray; set aside. Combine 2 envelopes hot cocoa mix and 1/4 cup sugar in large resealable food storage bag. Prepare glaze by combining remaining hot cocoa mix and sugar in small bowl; whisk in Parkay and milk until blended.
Place half of biscuit pieces in cocoa mixture in bag; seal and shake to coat. Arrange coated biscuit pieces in bottom of pan; pour half of glaze over biscuits. Repeat with remaining biscuit pieces and glaze.
Bake 30 minutes or until brown. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Invert onto serving tray. Pull apart and serve with Reddi-whip.
Note: If using the large canister of Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix, 5 envelopes equals about 1 cup. Each envelope contains 3 tablespoons hot cocoa mix.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray or line 12 muffin cups.
In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, hot cocoa mix, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
In another large bowl, whisk together eggs, vanilla, milk, and melted butter. (Make sure the melted butter is cool before you add it.) Fold the egg mixture into the flour mixture with a rubber spatula.
Place 1 tablespoon of batter into each muffin cup. Add chocolate chips to remaining batter in bowl and fold in. Divide remaining batter evenly among the muffin cups.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of one of the muffins comes out clean. Leave to cool in the muffin tin for 5 to 10 minutes before removing from tin and transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 24 muffin cups with paper liners.
Combine the first 5 ingredients. In another bowl, mix eggs, milk, water and vanilla. Add egg mixture to dry ingredients, beating on medium until smooth. Beat in butter; add melted chocolate and beat just until blended.
Fill prepared muffin cups half full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25-30 minutes. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. If desired, top with whipped topping. Decorate as desired.
Place metal bowl and whisk in freezer for about 15 minutes so they are good and cold. Pour heavy whipping cream into mixing bowl and beat on high for 2 minutes. Add hot cocoa mix and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Keep Refrigerated.
The type of hot chocolate you use will affect the taste. For a richer, dark chocolate taste, I recommend Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa mix. I also tried this with Swiss Mix hot chocolate packets. I used 3 packets, which equaled 1/2 cup. The Swiss Mix version was equally as good, especially if you prefer the taste of Swiss Mix hot chocolate.
You can also mix it up with some peppermint extract or a different flavor of your choice It makes a great filling or alternative frosting for cupcakes and other desserts!
This swirly pound cake is the perfect place to use leftover hot chocolate mix. Fold in 1/2 cup of chocolate chips if you want a little more chocolate.
Special equipment: A 9-by-5-inch loaf pan
Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan.
Sift the flour and salt into a medium bowl. Whisk together the eggs, sour cream and vanilla in a small bowl.
Beat the butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth. Gradually add the sugar, 1/4 cup at a time, to cream and lighten the butter. Continue to beat the butter mixture until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the bowl as needed. Reduce the mixer speed to low. Beat in the flour, 1/4 cup at a time, then beat the batter for 30 seconds. Gradually beat in the egg mixture. (Take care not to overmix.)
Transfer about 1/3 of the batter to a medium bowl, and stir in the hot chocolate mix. Spoon 1/2 the remaining vanilla batter into the prepared loaf pan, and smooth over the top with a spatula. Using 1/2 the hot chocolate batter, drop spoonfuls on top of the vanilla batter. Repeat with the remaining vanilla and hot chocolate batters. Run a skewer through the loaf pan to help swirl the 2 batters together. Tap the pan on the counter.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the top springs back when lightly pressed, 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Let the cake cool in the pan for a few minutes, then invert and let cool completely on a rack.
Note: For best results, don't use hot chocolate or cocoa mixes that contain powdered milk or other dairy products, which can change the structure and texture of the cake.
Leftover hot chocolate or cocoa mix transforms a regular sugar cookie recipe into a festive treat. To keep cookies nice and round when you set the dough log down in the freezer, here's a tip: Hang onto your next cardboard paper towel tube, cut through it with scissors to make an open trough, then rest the log in the makeshift cradle and freeze.
Process the sugar in a food processor until finely ground. Add the flour, hot chocolate mix, salt and baking powder, and pulse just to combine. Add the butter, and pulse until it is all incorporated into the flour and the mixture has a sandy texture. Add the eggs and vanilla, and pulse until the mixture comes together in big clumps.
Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface, and knead a few times to form a ball. Divide the dough in half, and roll each half into a log about 8 by 1 1/2 inches. Roll each log up in a piece of parchment, and tightly twist the ends. Freeze until firm, about 2 hours up to 1 month.
Position oven racks in the top and lower thirds of the oven, and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut 1 log into 1/4-inch-thick slices (you should get about 24). Arrange 12 slices on each prepared baking sheet, and bake until the cookies lose their sheen and stay together when lifted with a metal spatula, about 12 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet until firm enough to transfer to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining log of dough.
Arrange 24 of the cookies, bottom-side up, on a baking sheet. Put a marshmallow half in the center of each. Bake until the marshmallows puff up and are hot. Gently press 1 of the remaining 24 cookies on top of each marshmallow to form sandwiches. Let the marshmallow centers cool while the cookies are on the baking sheet.
Microwave the chocolate and honey in a microwave-safe bowl in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until completely smooth. Use the back of a spoon or a small offset spatula to spread some of the icing on top of each sandwich. Store for up to 2 days at room temperature in an airtight container.
Note: For best results, don't use hot chocolate or cocoa mixes that contain powdered milk or other dairy products, which can change the structure and texture of the cookies.
These one-bowl brownies couldn't be easier to make, and adding leftover hot chocolate mix is the perfect way to make them extra special. Interested in a Mexican hot chocolate version? Just add 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon to the dry ingredients and sprinkle the top of each brownie with a pinch of chili powder.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with aluminum foil, and spray with the cooking spray.
Stir together the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla in a medium bowl. Add the flour, hot chocolate mix, salt and baking powder and stir until just combined. Stir in half the chocolate chips. Spread the mixture in the prepared baking pan.
Bake until the brownies begin to pull away from the edges of the pan and are set in the center, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from the oven, immediately sprinkle with the remaining chocolate chips, and let stand until they are very soft, about 5 minutes. Spread the melted chips evenly with a spatula, and let cool for about 10 minutes. Use the foil to lift the brownies out of the pan, and let cool completely on a rack. Cut into 24 squares, and top each with 3 mini marshmallows.
Note: Interested in a Mexican hot chocolate version? Just add 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon to the dry ingredients and sprinkle the top of each brownie with a pinch of chili powder.
For best results, don't use hot chocolate or cocoa mixes that contain powdered milk or other dairy products, which can change the structure and texture of the brownies.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
