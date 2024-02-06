How to use those Thanksgiving leftovers

We plan the menu, buy the groceries, prepare the feast and then deal with the leftovers. What do we do with all of the leftovers? Repurpose them into something else that is just as amazing as the main meal, just in a different form.

From breakfast casserole to potato cakes to cranberry cake, we can use up leftovers in creative and fun ways and not get tired or bored with them.

May this season of Thanksgiving bring you much joy and happiness as we pause to reflect on the many blessings we enjoy each day, the abundance we have in this country and may your holiday be filled with those you love. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving Leftovers Breakfast Casserole

4 cups turkey stuffing

2 cups chopped turkey

8 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded

12 large eggs

10.5 ounces cream of mushroom soup

1/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Fresh sage rosemary and thyme for topping, optional

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray.

Spread the turkey stuffing to cover the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle the chopped turkey over the stuffing. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the turkey.

Crack the 12 eggs into a large bowl. Add the mushroom soup, milk, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Whisk and mix well until the yolks are all broken up. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese evenly.

Spray one side of a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking pan, sprayed side down and seal the edges.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, then uncover and cook an additional 30-40 minutes or until the casserole is cooked through and the top is golden brown.

Top with optional herbs and serve warm.

Notes: If your stuffing is dry, you may want to add a touch more milk. Our stuffing tends to be moist so 1/4 cup milk is all we needed.

This casserole can be baked immediately or covered and stored in the refrigerator overnight to bake in the morning.

Source: tastesoflizzyt.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-breakfast-casserole/

Thanksgiving Sliders

Thanksgiving Sliders are like the holidays on a bun. Sweet Hawaiian rolls are brushed with a sweet and savory glaze, filled with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, then warmed in the oven and topped with guacamole.

10 slider buns or Hawaiian rolls

1 1/2 pounds leftover turkey

1 1/2 cups mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes

1 1/2 cups cornbread stuffing

1 cup cranberry sauce

1 (15 ounce package) original guacamole

Reheat the potatoes, turkey, and stuffing, in your microwave on medium power.

Place the bottom bun down on a cutting board. Add the mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and guacamole in 1-tablespoon (or so) amounts.

Place the top bun on the slider and serve while warm.

Note: Leftover sliders can be stored in a sealed container, in your fridge, for up to 3-days.

Source: yoquierobrands.com/blog/thanksgiving-sliders/?pp=0&epik=dj0yJnU9XzFKNTdURzM0eTdVRURrSWhjSXhPSm9lU1hqWjFGS1AmcD0xJm49T3JQRE5uS3c2QnV6Tk91ZmlVQUxKUSZ0PUFBQUFBR0dTM0pR

Thanksgiving Leftovers Quesadilla (Three-Cheese Turkey, Cranberry and Sage)

Thanksgiving Leftovers Quesadilla is the answer to your holiday leftover dilemma. We all need some ideas to use up the extra food from the big feast, and this Three-Cheese, Turkey, Cranberry, Sage Quesadilla is the solution. Skip the sandwich and use this Thanksgiving leftover recipe instead.

4 whole wheat tortillas or wraps

2 cups turkey breast

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

2 cup shredded cheese like Cheddar, Asiago, and pepper jack

1/4 cup fresh sage, chopped

Spray a large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat.

Place the first wrap in the bottom of the skillet and top with 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 cup turkey, 1/4 cup cranberry sauce, 1/8 cup sage, another 1/4 cup cheese, and the second wrap. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, or until melty and delicious.

Take off the heat and cut into quarters to serve. Repeat with other ingredients to make a second quesadilla.

Note: Flipping the tortilla can be a little tricky. To avoid spills, use a spatula to slide the quesadilla onto a small plate. Cover with another plate; flip; remove the top plate and slide it all back into the skillet.

Don't overload the wraps with food. Pay attention to the quantities listed in the recipe to avoid soggy, leaking quesadillas.

The sage leaves can be chopped to spread the flavor throughout. You can also use dried sage.

If you're repurposing cheese from Thanksgiving appetizers, you can use thinly sliced or cubed cheese in the quesadillas--no need to shred it.

Source: thecookierookie.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-quesadilla/

Cranberry Orange Christmas Pound Cake

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla

Zest and juice of 1 large orange

3 cups cake flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup whole milk

1 cup whole berry chunky cranberry sauce (not jelly)

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons cranberry juice

Grease and flour a Bundt pan.

Cream together butter and sugar in a mixing bowl, until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well incorporated. Beat in vanilla, orange juice and zest.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl.

Alternate beating in flour mixture and milk, a little at a time, starting and ending with the flour. Stir in cranberry sauce.

Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan.

Place pan in a cold oven and set temperature to 350 degrees. Bake for 60-70 minutes without opening oven, until a toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from oven and cool cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Gently run a knife around the pan and remove to a plate to finish cooling.

To make the glaze, stir together the powdered sugar and cranberry juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches a thin consistency.

Once the cake is cooled, drizzle the glaze over the top.

Source: lisasdinnertimedish.com/cranberry-orange-christmas-poundcake/

Turkey Cranberry Brie Grilled Cheese

Finger-licking-good grilled cheese made with turkey breast, smooth melted brie cheese and cranberry sauce.

2 slices of seedless Rye bread

3-4 slices of roasted turkey breast

3 ounces Brie cheese rind cut off, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cranberry sauce

Preheat a medium saute pan over medium heat and lightly grease it.

Place bread in the pan and separate brie slices among the two slices of bread. Let it start melting.

Layer turkey breast over one slice of bread and then cranberry sauce on top of turkey.

Cover with second slice of bread and press lightly.

Finish the grilled cheese until bread is golden and cheese is melted.

Source: willcookforsmiles.com/turkey-cranberry-brie-grilled-cheese/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_

Turkey Noodle Soup

This delicious turkey noodle soup recipe is a great way of making the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers. Hearty and easy to make, this soup will warm your soul!

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 medium carrots peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 rib celery, cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 cloves garlic minced

1 bay leaf

3 fresh sage leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried sage

2 teaspoons dried thyme or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4-5 cups low-sodium chicken or turkey broth

1/3 cup dry or semi-dry white wine, optional

3 cups leftover cooked turkey, shredded or cubed

6 ounces uncooked egg noodles

1 cup frozen peas, optional

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-low heat and add the oil and butter. When the butter melts, add the onion, carrots, and celery. Cook the vegetables about 8 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook an additional 30 seconds, or until garlic blooms and is fragrant.

Add bay leaves, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Cook 1 minute, stirring continuously. Add broth, wine and turkey, set heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, taste and season, if needed, with additional salt and pepper.

Add noodles, return mixture to a boil and cook until noodles are just tender, about 9-10 minutes, just until done. Add peas, if using and cook about 2 minutes or until softened.

Remove from heat, and discard the bay leaves and sage leaves. Add parsley and stir.

Serve with a crusty, fresh baguette or crackers, and enjoy.

Source: thecookierookie.com/turkey-noodle-soup-recipe/

Thanksgiving Leftovers Galette

Feel free to use what ever leftovers you want in this recipe. If you plan ahead and are making pies for Thanksgiving, then just make extra pie dough for the galette! Just refrigerate the dough and use it later for the galette.

Makes one 9-inch Galette

Galette dough:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose Flour

1/2 cup cold unsalted Butter (1 stick), cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup cold water (you may not end up using the full amount)

Egg wash (one egg mixed with 2 tablespoons of water) or Heavy Cream, for brushing the crust

Filling:

1 cup leftover mashed potatoes

1/2 cup leftover gravy (or as much as you want)

1 cup leftover turkey, shredded

1/2 cup leftover Brussels sprouts

1/2 cup leftover stuffing

1/4 cup leftover cranberry sauce (or as much as you want)

Fresh cracked Black Pepper, to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper.

Make the crust: In a bowl, pinch together the flour, butter, sugar, and salt with your fingertips until most of the big chunks of butter are flattened or broken up and there is no remaining dry flour sections.