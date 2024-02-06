How to use those Thanksgiving leftovers

We plan the menu, buy the groceries, prepare the feast and then deal with the leftovers. What do we do with all of the leftovers? Repurpose them into something else that is just as amazing as the main meal, just in a different form.
From breakfast casserole to potato cakes to cranberry cake, we can use up leftovers in creative and fun ways and not get tired or bored with them.
May this season of Thanksgiving bring you much joy and happiness as we pause to reflect on the many blessings we enjoy each day, the abundance we have in this country and may your holiday be filled with those you love. Happy Thanksgiving!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with cooking spray.
Spread the turkey stuffing to cover the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle the chopped turkey over the stuffing. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the turkey.
Crack the 12 eggs into a large bowl. Add the mushroom soup, milk, poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. Whisk and mix well until the yolks are all broken up. Pour the egg mixture over the cheese evenly.
Spray one side of a piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Cover the baking pan, sprayed side down and seal the edges.
Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, then uncover and cook an additional 30-40 minutes or until the casserole is cooked through and the top is golden brown.
Top with optional herbs and serve warm.
Notes: If your stuffing is dry, you may want to add a touch more milk. Our stuffing tends to be moist so 1/4 cup milk is all we needed.
This casserole can be baked immediately or covered and stored in the refrigerator overnight to bake in the morning.
Source: tastesoflizzyt.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-breakfast-casserole/
Thanksgiving Sliders are like the holidays on a bun. Sweet Hawaiian rolls are brushed with a sweet and savory glaze, filled with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, then warmed in the oven and topped with guacamole.
Reheat the potatoes, turkey, and stuffing, in your microwave on medium power.
Place the bottom bun down on a cutting board. Add the mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and guacamole in 1-tablespoon (or so) amounts.
Place the top bun on the slider and serve while warm.
Note: Leftover sliders can be stored in a sealed container, in your fridge, for up to 3-days.
Source: yoquierobrands.com/blog/thanksgiving-sliders/?pp=0&epik=dj0yJnU9XzFKNTdURzM0eTdVRURrSWhjSXhPSm9lU1hqWjFGS1AmcD0xJm49T3JQRE5uS3c2QnV6Tk91ZmlVQUxKUSZ0PUFBQUFBR0dTM0pR
Thanksgiving Leftovers Quesadilla is the answer to your holiday leftover dilemma. We all need some ideas to use up the extra food from the big feast, and this Three-Cheese, Turkey, Cranberry, Sage Quesadilla is the solution. Skip the sandwich and use this Thanksgiving leftover recipe instead.
Spray a large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat.
Place the first wrap in the bottom of the skillet and top with 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 cup turkey, 1/4 cup cranberry sauce, 1/8 cup sage, another 1/4 cup cheese, and the second wrap. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, or until melty and delicious.
Take off the heat and cut into quarters to serve. Repeat with other ingredients to make a second quesadilla.
Note: Flipping the tortilla can be a little tricky. To avoid spills, use a spatula to slide the quesadilla onto a small plate. Cover with another plate; flip; remove the top plate and slide it all back into the skillet.
Don't overload the wraps with food. Pay attention to the quantities listed in the recipe to avoid soggy, leaking quesadillas.
The sage leaves can be chopped to spread the flavor throughout. You can also use dried sage.
If you're repurposing cheese from Thanksgiving appetizers, you can use thinly sliced or cubed cheese in the quesadillas--no need to shred it.
Source: thecookierookie.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-quesadilla/
Grease and flour a Bundt pan.
Cream together butter and sugar in a mixing bowl, until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until well incorporated. Beat in vanilla, orange juice and zest.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl.
Alternate beating in flour mixture and milk, a little at a time, starting and ending with the flour. Stir in cranberry sauce.
Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan.
Place pan in a cold oven and set temperature to 350 degrees. Bake for 60-70 minutes without opening oven, until a toothpick comes out clean.
Remove from oven and cool cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Gently run a knife around the pan and remove to a plate to finish cooling.
To make the glaze, stir together the powdered sugar and cranberry juice, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches a thin consistency.
Once the cake is cooled, drizzle the glaze over the top.
Source: lisasdinnertimedish.com/cranberry-orange-christmas-poundcake/
Finger-licking-good grilled cheese made with turkey breast, smooth melted brie cheese and cranberry sauce.
Preheat a medium saute pan over medium heat and lightly grease it.
Place bread in the pan and separate brie slices among the two slices of bread. Let it start melting.
Layer turkey breast over one slice of bread and then cranberry sauce on top of turkey.
Cover with second slice of bread and press lightly.
Finish the grilled cheese until bread is golden and cheese is melted.
Source: willcookforsmiles.com/turkey-cranberry-brie-grilled-cheese/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_
This delicious turkey noodle soup recipe is a great way of making the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers. Hearty and easy to make, this soup will warm your soul!
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-low heat and add the oil and butter. When the butter melts, add the onion, carrots, and celery. Cook the vegetables about 8 minutes or until softened. Add garlic and cook an additional 30 seconds, or until garlic blooms and is fragrant.
Add bay leaves, thyme, salt, and black pepper. Cook 1 minute, stirring continuously. Add broth, wine and turkey, set heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, taste and season, if needed, with additional salt and pepper.
Add noodles, return mixture to a boil and cook until noodles are just tender, about 9-10 minutes, just until done. Add peas, if using and cook about 2 minutes or until softened.
Remove from heat, and discard the bay leaves and sage leaves. Add parsley and stir.
Serve with a crusty, fresh baguette or crackers, and enjoy.
Source: thecookierookie.com/turkey-noodle-soup-recipe/
Feel free to use what ever leftovers you want in this recipe. If you plan ahead and are making pies for Thanksgiving, then just make extra pie dough for the galette! Just refrigerate the dough and use it later for the galette.
Makes one 9-inch Galette
Galette dough:
Filling:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet pan with parchment paper.
Make the crust: In a bowl, pinch together the flour, butter, sugar, and salt with your fingertips until most of the big chunks of butter are flattened or broken up and there is no remaining dry flour sections.
Incorporate the enough of the cold water into the flour until the mixture binds together and forms a rough ball. Knead the ball just until the dough begins to become smooth. Don't overwork the dough or else it will become tough.
Roll the dough into a ball, and then flatten into a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for at least 30 minutes (can be chilled overnight or frozen for future use).
On a floured surface, roll the disk out to a circle about 12- inches in diameter. Gently transfer the dough onto the prepared sheet pan.
Layer the fillings out evenly to within about 2- inches of the outside edge. Fold the edge of the dough over the filling, creasing and folding until completing the circle. Brush the crust with the egg wash or heavy cream. Sprinkle fresh cracked black pepper over the galette, if desired.
Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the crust is golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: whiteonricecouple.com/leftover-thanksgiving-galette/
Repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers with this scrumptious turkey shepherd's pie. It's easy comfort food that's on the table in under and hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, carrots and celery to pan. Saute until onions are translucent. Stir in green beans and turkey. Pour gravy over mixture, stirring until everything is coated. Stir in poultry seasoning and parsley. Season with salt and pepper if necessary.
Transfer mixture to a baking dish. Spread mashed potatoes in an equal layer over the top.
Bake in preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes.
If desired, turn the broiler on for a few minutes at the end to brown the potatoes.
Notes: If you don't have leftover green beans, you can use frozen green beans or any leftover vegetable that you have. Good options would be peas, corn or even roasted sweet potatoes.
If you don't have any leftover mashed potatoes, you can purchase frozen mashed potatoes or prepared mashed potatoes from the deli.
You can use jarred gravy or gravy from your deli if you don't have enough leftover gravy.
Source: lisasdinnertimedish.com/leftover-turkey-shepherds-pie/
Roast Turkey Tater Tot Casserole is a delicious twist on a comfort food classic and is a great way to use up your leftover turkey.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat one 9Ã—13 pan or two 8Ã—8 pans with cooking spray.
In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion, red pepper and celery.
Saute until vegetable are starting to soften. Add mushrooms and saute until they release their moisture and start to brown. Stir in garlic and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle mixture with flour and stir until coated.
Slowly add stock and milk, stirring constantly. Bring mixture to a bubble and cook until thickened. Stir in thyme, sage, parsley, nutmeg, salt, pepper and diced.
Pour mixture into prepared pan and top with tater tots.
Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, until sauce is bubbly and tater tots are browned and crispy.
Source: lisasdinnertimedish.com/roast-turkey-tator-tot-casserole/
Use up your Thanksgiving leftovers to make this creamy Turkey and Stuffing Casserole with green beans. All the flavors of Thanksgiving in one simple recipe.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2.5-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
Press the stuffing on the bottom and up the sides of the dish.
In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the turkey, green beans and soup. Spoon this mixture into the stuffing-lined dish. Top with 3/4 cup French fried onions.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
Source: tastesoflizzyt.com/turkey-and-stuffing-casserole-recipe/
Roasted Butternut Squash:
Remaining ingredients:
Egg wash:
Roast the squash: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place squash and onions in a medium bowl and toss with olive oil, salt and peppers. Spread onto greased baking sheet and bake for 20 min. Remove from oven and drizzle with maple syrup. Stir to coat and roast for an additional 10 minutes until squash starts getting tender and caramelized. Remove from oven and let cool down. Turn oven temperature down to 400Â°F.
Prepare the Puff Pastry: While squash is roasting, take Puff Pastry out of the freezer and let thaw out (20-30 minutes). Unfold both pieces and set them on baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Cut the pastry as shown in the step-by-step photos below (top corners cut off and notch bottom to create end flaps).
Fill the strudel: Spoon half of the turkey onto each pastry- right down the middle portion. Divide cranberries and sprinkle them on top of the turkey. Spoon on the cooled-down roasted squash & onions (you may have extra that you'll wish to save and nibble on later). Divide cheese and rosemary and sprinkle those on top of the squash.
Braid the pastry: Cut strips on both sides of the filling at a 45Â° angle (it should be cut parallel to the pieces that you cut off on the top- see photo below). Fold the top flap over the filling, and then begin braiding the pastry over the filling- one side and then another. Keep going, alternating sides until you get near the bottom. Fold the bottom flap over the filling and finish braiding the rest of the pastry until all strips are folded over.
Brush on the egg wash: In a small dish, whisk together egg and water. Brush the egg wash over each of the strudels.
Bake the strudels: Bake 20 to 30 minutes, or until golden. Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing. Each serving is 1/2 of a strudel. Serve with chunky cranberry sauce for best flavor combination.
TIPS:
Source: recipegirl.com/turkey-cranberry-strudel/
Transform spare spuds into this quick and easy recipe for Cheesy Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes.
In a large bowl, stir together the mashed potatoes, cheese, scallions, egg and 3 tablespoons flour until combined. Using your hands, divide the mixture into 12 portions. Roll each portion into a compact ball then flatten it into a pancake about a 1/2-inch-thick.
Place the remaining 1/2 cup of flour in a shallow dish and carefully dredge each pancake in the flour.
Heat 3 to 4 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. (Add enough oil to thoroughly coat the bottom of the pan.)
Fry the pancakes, in batches, until they're golden brown and crispy on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Add more oil to the pan as needed between batches. (Do not overcrowd the pan and do not flip the pancakes too soon or they won't develop a crisp crust.) Transfer the pancakes to a paper towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle them with salt.
Serve the potato pancakes topped with sour cream and garnished with additional chopped scallions.
Note: All leftover mashed potatoes will vary in consistency depending on how much cream, milk or melted butter you added to the original batch. If the mashed potato pancake mixture looks too dry and isn't holding together, add one more egg. If it looks too wet, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is cohesive.
Source: justataste.com/cheesy-leftover-mashed-potato-pancakes-recipe/
This recipe for Thanksgiving Leftover Turkey and Stuffing Muffins makes use of not one, not two, but three (and potentially four) of Thanksgiving's biggest hits: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a muffin tin with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the leftover stuffing, leftover turkey, eggs and stock, stirring until combined.
Divide the mixture evenly into the 12 muffin cups then bake the muffins for about 30 minutes or until they're crisped slightly on top and the mixture is cooked through.
Remove the muffins from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes in the tin before removing them. Serve with leftover cranberry sauce or gravy.
Note: If your stuffing is particularly dry, you may need to add additional stock until the mixture is moist but not mushy.
Source: justataste.com/thanksgiving-leftover-turkey-stuffing-muffins-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
