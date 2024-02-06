How to use those Thanksgiving Day leftovers

After all the family and friends leave from enjoying Thanksgiving together, there is the issue of all of the leftovers in the refrigerator. Even sending to-go containers home with family members may still leave you wondering what to do with all the leftovers.
Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, how can you repurpose these items into a new fresh recipe the next day?
Let me help you do some creative thinking by really thinking outside the usual and think more toward the unusual. Pizza, tacos, crunchwraps, milkshakes, the possibilities can be numerous.
I hope you have a blessed Thanksgiving and take time to stop and really reflect on our abundant blessings for which we give thanks. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
Use up all of those Thanksgiving leftovers and make something new and delicious. Thanksgiving leftover pizza is a delicious way to mix things up! Add leftover green beans, carrots or other vegetables, whatever you have can be added.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spread gravy in an even layer onto the ready to bake pizza crust, leaving a small edge for the crust. Spread diced turkey around the pizza and cover with shredded cheese to keep the turkey from drying out. Spoon small amounts of mashed potatoes and stuffing around the pizza.
Drizzle cranberry sauce on top of pizza. Warm sauce in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time if needed in order for the sauce to easily drizzle.
Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and starting to brown.
Remove from oven and garnish with parsley. Slice and serve hot.
Source: www.thestayathomechef.com/thanksgiving-leftover-pizza/
These shredded turkey tacos are the perfect way to use up leftover turkey. Plus, they're outrageously delicious and beyond easy to make! Makes four big tacos, five medium, six small.
Toppings:
Add leftover turkey to a bowl and sprinkle over 1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning. Shred the turkey with two forks until evenly coated with the seasoning.
Heat up a drizzle of oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add the turkey. Fry for no longer than 1 minute (just to lock in the seasoning), then stir in your 1 tablespoon tomato paste.
Pour in 1/2 cup chicken stock, then add 1 teaspoon honey and a squeeze of lime juice. Allow the liquid to reduce.
Divide turkey between tortilla wraps and load up with the toppings. Enjoy.
Note: You'll get 4 large tacos from the amount of turkey stated in the recipe. If you've got super small taco tortillas then you'll be able to make 6.
Source: www.dontgobaconmyheart.co.uk/leftover-turkey-tacos/
Super moist coffee cake with a hidden layer of leftover homemade cranberry sauce and a delicate almond topping. The perfect way to use up that extra Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9- by 5- by 3-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and spray with baking spray (or grease it).
Pulse cranberry sauce in a food processor until finely chopped (do not puree); set aside.
Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Beat together butter and the remaining 1 cup granulated sugar in the bowl of a mixer for about 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla and orange zest. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture and milk alternatively in batches, beginning and ending in flour. Mix until just incorporated.
Spread 1/2 of batter evenly in the prepared loaf pan. Spoon half of cranberry sauce (about 6 tablespoons) evenly over batter, leaving a 1/2-inch border along sides. Cover with the rest of the batter. Spread the batter over the sauce.
Sprinkle on the almond slivers and turbinado sugar (if you're using it).
Bake for 55 minutes or until a thin bladed knife inserted in the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs. (I checked my cake at about 50 minutes. Every oven is different). Let cool for 30 minutes. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature.
Notes: Mini loaves baking time: Mini loaves will be ready between 30-40 minutes. Mine were ready at about 35 minutes. Check if they're ready by inserting a thin bladed knife in the center.
To Freeze: Wrap in two layers of plastic wrap and place in freezer storage bag to freeze for up to 2 months.
Source: www.savoringitaly.com/cranberry-coffee-cake/#recipe
Use up a whole lot of leftovers by cooking a stuffing-based batter in a waffle iron and topping the waffle with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.
Special equipment: a waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)
Preheat a waffle iron to medium high. Generously brush the top and bottom of the iron with oil.
Combine the stuffing, parsley and eggs in a medium bowl. Evenly and firmly pack the waffle iron with some of the stuffing mixture. Close the iron and cook until the waffle is golden and can be lifted out easily, 4 to 6 minutes. Repeat with the remaining stuffing mixture.
Transfer each waffle to a plate, top with a scoop of mashed potatoes and then cover with gravy; finish with a dollop of cranberry sauce.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/leftover-stuffing-waffles-5478358
This Leftover Pumpkin Pie Milkshake is the best way to use up your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie! All you need are 4 easy ingredients and a blender.
Add all ingredients except whipped cream into a blender. Blend until smooth.
Pour into 2 glasses. Add whipped cream on top of each. Serve with a straw and a spoon.
Source: www.brooklynfarmgirl.com/easy-pumpkin-pie-milkshake/
Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole combines all the flavors of the big meal in a simple, easy to make, never dried out dish. This is the best way to use up those leftovers!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of an 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.
Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out).
Cover with tin foil and bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.
Notes: Feel free to use whatever leftovers you have on hand. It doesn't have to be exactly the same as what is listed here. Some ideas to try: Substitute rice for mashed potatoes.
Substitute peas, carrots, or green beans for corn, or use more than one vegetable depending on what you have on hand. Substitute croutons or breadcrumbs for the topping if you don't have stuffing leftovers.
Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/thanksgiving-leftover-casserole/
Discover the joy of Turkey and Stuffing Roll Ups, a delightful twist on the classic Thanksgiving dinner. Easy to make, versatile, and perfect for any occasion.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lay out the thick slices of deli turkey on a clean working surface.
Place a generous portion of the prepared stuffing on one end of each turkey slice. Spoon the canned cranberry sauce into a bowl and stir it up to give it a looser consistency. Equally divide the cranberry sauce over the stuffing on each piece of turkey. Gently roll up each turkey slice, enveloping the stuffing, and place them seam side up in a greased baking dish and secure them with a toothpick. Pour the gravy evenly over the top of each roll up.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the top becomes slightly golden and the sauce is bubbly.
Allow the turkey stuffing roll ups to cool slightly before transferring them to serving plates.
Garnishing (Optional): Consider garnishing with fresh parsley or herbs of your choice.
Notes: Can This be Frozen? Absolutely! If you're like me and love having ready-to-eat meals in the freezer, these roll ups will be your new best friend. Just ensure they're cooled down before you wrap them in foil or freezer-safe bags. When hunger strikes, thaw them in the fridge overnight and reheat as mentioned above.
Make sure your stuffing isn't too wet. We're aiming for moist, not mushy.
You can slightly warm the turkey slices before stuffing if they are too stiff to roll easily.
Be mindful of overstuffing the turkey slices, as they might become difficult to roll or might tear. Toothpicks are your BFFs here. They'll ensure the roll ups remain intact during baking.
Add a Nice Touch: Consider briefly searing the outside of the turkey rolls in a hot skillet before placing them in the baking dish. This gives the roll ups a nice texture and color.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/turkey-stuffing-roll-ups/?fbclid=IwAR1qG1386IW5KpGvjL9G-cmUhiNlfYaJRJQg6TdIpjhjvqS_yjJdro0v8
Leftover turkey and stuffing find their way into a classic Reuben along with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese.
Position a rack about 4 inches from the broiler heat source, and preheat. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Spread some butter on 1 side of each slice of bread. Place 4 pieces, buttered side down, on the prepared baking sheet. Spread some of the Russian dressing on the sides facing up. Top each with a slice of cheese and evenly crumble some of the stuffing over the cheese. Top each with some sauerkraut, turkey and then the remaining cheese on top.
Put the open-faced sandwiches under the broiler and cook until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the broiler. Spread the rest of the dressing on the uncovered side of the 4 remaining bread slices, place on top melted cheese and push down, buttered side up to finish the sandwiches. Return to the broiler and toast sandwich, carefully turning once so both sides get nice and golden brown, about 2 minutes total, serve hot.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/leftover-turkey-and-stuffing-reubens-5478357
Bacon:
Cranberry Dijon Mayo:
Cornbread Waffles:
Turkey:
Eggs:
Special equipment: a waffle maker
For the bacon: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Put the bacon on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until crisp, about 15 minutes. Set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
For the cranberry Dijon mayo: Whisk the cranberry relish together with the mayonnaise and mustard in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
For the cornbread waffles: Preheat a waffle maker. Put a rack on a baking sheet.
In a large bowl, stir together the leftover stuffing, eggs, parsley and sage. Add 1/4 cup of the chicken broth and mix until well combined. Continue adding chicken broth as needed until the mixture is well moistened — it should just hold together in your hand. Season with salt and pepper.
Using about 1/2 cup per waffle, shape the stuffing mixture into fat round patties; they should be smaller than the waffle grids.
Spray the waffle maker with some nonstick spray, then add the stuffing patties and close the lid. Let the waffles cook until golden brown, crispy and cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. (The waffle maker should stop steaming when the waffles are cooked through.) Remove the waffles to the rack on the baking sheet, and repeat with the remaining waffle mixture.
Put a few slices of Brie on each waffle, transfer to the oven, and warm just to melt the cheese a bit, about 5 minutes.
For the turkey: Meanwhile, bring about 1 cup of broth to a simmer in a large skillet. Add the turkey and heat until just warmed through, about 5 minutes.
For the eggs: Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggs and fry until the whites are set and the yolks still runny, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
To assemble: Dollop some of the cranberry Dijon mayonnaise on top of each waffle. Top with some warm turkey, then some bacon, and finally an egg. Serve immediately.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/bobby-flay/open-faced-waffle-cornbread-stuffing-sandwiches-with-turkey-brie-and-bacon-3522760
This Cranberry Sauce Parfait is a light, creamy, and delightful breakfast or dessert that can be enjoyed anytime, but especially during the holidays. It's made with layers of creamy Greek yogurt, tart cranberry sauce, and crunchy granola topped with a drizzle of honey for a sweet finish.
In a small dessert glass, add 1/4 cup of yogurt to the bottom. Add 3 tablespoons of cranberry sauce. Add 2 tablespoons of granola over top.
Repeat with another layer of 1/4 cup yogurt, a tablespoon of cranberry sauce, and top with granola.
For extra sweetness, add a drizzle of honey on top (if needed).
Repeat with remaining 3 dessert cups.
Note: If you're using dessert glasses, cover them with plastic cling wrap and store them in the fridge for up to 3 days. You can also use mason jars with lids for better storage.
Source: www.aheadofthyme.com/cranberry-sauce-parfait/#tasty-recipes-52535-jump-target
Spread 1/4 cup of mashed potatoes in the center of each tortilla, then top with a layer green beans, turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and white cheddar.
Fold tortillas around the center, creating pleats. After wrapping, quickly invert crunchwraps so the pleats are on the bottom and they stay together.
In a medium nonstick pan over medium heat, heat a very thin layer of vegetable oil. Working one at a time, add crunchwrap seam-side down and cook until tortilla is golden on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip crunchwrap and cook until the other side is golden, 3 to 5 minutes more.
Repeat with remaining crunchwraps. Cut each in half and serve warm with gravy.
Source: www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/thanksgiving/a25223451/thanksgiving-crunchwrap-recipe/
Mashed potato cakes are light and fluffy inside, crispy golden outside, and so delicious and flavorful. The best way to use up leftover mashed potatoes!
For cooking:
Get Ingredients
In a large mixing bowl, add mashed potatoes, Parmesan cheese, egg, green onions, flour, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well until smooth.
Use your hands to shape the mashed potato mixture into balls or you can use an ice cream scoop for even pieces.
Add dredging flour into a shallow plate and coat each mashed potato balls in flour. Use your hands to gently flatten them into patties. Set aside on a parchment-lined baking pan or plate.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat until the oil sizzles, about 2 minutes. Add patties in batches (about 5-6 per batch) and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown. Add 2 tablespoons of oil in the beginning of each batch.
Let cool for 5 minutes and serve with sour cream and chives, if desired.
Note: Allow the mashed potato cakes to cool to room temperature before storing. It is important that you don't skip this step, otherwise, you will end up with soggy potato cakes the next day. Once cooled, place in an airtight container lined with fresh, dry paper towels and store in the refrigerator. These mashed potato cakes will last in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.
Mashed potato cakes taste best fresh or within a few days. Freezing them is possible, but they sometimes become grainy. Once cooled, you can freeze them in a single layer on a baking sheet until frozen, about 1 hour. Then transfer them into a freezer bag or airtight container, and freeze for up to 3 months.
You can reheat these mashed potato cakes on a pan over the stovetop on medium-low heat until warmed through. You can also reheat them in a 350 degree preheated oven for 10-15 minutes or air fryer for 5-10 minutes.
Source: www.aheadofthyme.com/mashed-potato-cakes/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.