How to use those Thanksgiving Day leftovers

After all the family and friends leave from enjoying Thanksgiving together, there is the issue of all of the leftovers in the refrigerator. Even sending to-go containers home with family members may still leave you wondering what to do with all the leftovers.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, how can you repurpose these items into a new fresh recipe the next day?

Let me help you do some creative thinking by really thinking outside the usual and think more toward the unusual. Pizza, tacos, crunchwraps, milkshakes, the possibilities can be numerous.

I hope you have a blessed Thanksgiving and take time to stop and really reflect on our abundant blessings for which we give thanks. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.

Thanksgiving Leftover Pizza

Use up all of those Thanksgiving leftovers and make something new and delicious. Thanksgiving leftover pizza is a delicious way to mix things up! Add leftover green beans, carrots or other vegetables, whatever you have can be added.

1 ready to bake pizza crust

1/2 cup McCormick Simply Better Turkey Gravy

1 cup turkey, diced

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/3 cup mashed potatoes

1/2 cup stuffing

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spread gravy in an even layer onto the ready to bake pizza crust, leaving a small edge for the crust. Spread diced turkey around the pizza and cover with shredded cheese to keep the turkey from drying out. Spoon small amounts of mashed potatoes and stuffing around the pizza.

Drizzle cranberry sauce on top of pizza. Warm sauce in the microwave for 30 seconds at a time if needed in order for the sauce to easily drizzle.

Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes until cheese is bubbly and starting to brown.

Remove from oven and garnish with parsley. Slice and serve hot.

Source: www.thestayathomechef.com/thanksgiving-leftover-pizza/

Leftover Turkey Tacos

These shredded turkey tacos are the perfect way to use up leftover turkey. Plus, they're outrageously delicious and beyond easy to make! Makes four big tacos, five medium, six small.

9 - 10 1/2 ounces leftover turkey

4 - 6 tortilla wraps, warmed

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon honey

Squeeze of lime juice

Olive oil, as needed

Toppings:

Lettuce, shredded

Cheese, grated

Tomatoes, diced

Avocado, diced

Sour Cream

Extra Lime Juice (optional)

Add leftover turkey to a bowl and sprinkle over 1 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning. Shred the turkey with two forks until evenly coated with the seasoning.

Heat up a drizzle of oil in a frying pan over medium heat and add the turkey. Fry for no longer than 1 minute (just to lock in the seasoning), then stir in your 1 tablespoon tomato paste.

Pour in 1/2 cup chicken stock, then add 1 teaspoon honey and a squeeze of lime juice. Allow the liquid to reduce.

Divide turkey between tortilla wraps and load up with the toppings. Enjoy.

Note: You'll get 4 large tacos from the amount of turkey stated in the recipe. If you've got super small taco tortillas then you'll be able to make 6.

Source: www.dontgobaconmyheart.co.uk/leftover-turkey-tacos/

Leftover Cranberry Sauce Coffee Cake

Super moist coffee cake with a hidden layer of leftover homemade cranberry sauce and a delicate almond topping. The perfect way to use up that extra Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.

3/4 cup homemade cranberry sauce*

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon orange zest from 1 medium orange

1/2 cup milk

1/4 sliced almonds

2 teaspoons turbinado sugar, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9- by 5- by 3-inch loaf pan with parchment paper and spray with baking spray (or grease it).

Pulse cranberry sauce in a food processor until finely chopped (do not puree); set aside.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Beat together butter and the remaining 1 cup granulated sugar in the bowl of a mixer for about 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla and orange zest. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture and milk alternatively in batches, beginning and ending in flour. Mix until just incorporated.

Spread 1/2 of batter evenly in the prepared loaf pan. Spoon half of cranberry sauce (about 6 tablespoons) evenly over batter, leaving a 1/2-inch border along sides. Cover with the rest of the batter. Spread the batter over the sauce.

Sprinkle on the almond slivers and turbinado sugar (if you're using it).

Bake for 55 minutes or until a thin bladed knife inserted in the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs. (I checked my cake at about 50 minutes. Every oven is different). Let cool for 30 minutes. Slice and serve warm or at room temperature.

Notes: Mini loaves baking time: Mini loaves will be ready between 30-40 minutes. Mine were ready at about 35 minutes. Check if they're ready by inserting a thin bladed knife in the center.

To Freeze: Wrap in two layers of plastic wrap and place in freezer storage bag to freeze for up to 2 months.

Source: www.savoringitaly.com/cranberry-coffee-cake/#recipe

Leftover Stuffing Waffles

Use up a whole lot of leftovers by cooking a stuffing-based batter in a waffle iron and topping the waffle with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Vegetable oil, for the waffle iron

4 1/2 cups crumbled leftover stuffing

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 large eggs, beaten

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes, warm

1/2 cup leftover gravy, warm

1/4 cup leftover cranberry sauce

Special equipment: a waffle iron (preferably Belgian style)

Preheat a waffle iron to medium high. Generously brush the top and bottom of the iron with oil.

Combine the stuffing, parsley and eggs in a medium bowl. Evenly and firmly pack the waffle iron with some of the stuffing mixture. Close the iron and cook until the waffle is golden and can be lifted out easily, 4 to 6 minutes. Repeat with the remaining stuffing mixture.

Transfer each waffle to a plate, top with a scoop of mashed potatoes and then cover with gravy; finish with a dollop of cranberry sauce.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/leftover-stuffing-waffles-5478358

Leftover Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

This Leftover Pumpkin Pie Milkshake is the best way to use up your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie! All you need are 4 easy ingredients and a blender.

1 cup milk, dairy or plant based

3/4 cup vanilla ice cream

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 slice pumpkin pie this should be 1/8 of a pie

Whipped cream, optional

Add all ingredients except whipped cream into a blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour into 2 glasses. Add whipped cream on top of each. Serve with a straw and a spoon.

Source: www.brooklynfarmgirl.com/easy-pumpkin-pie-milkshake/

Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole combines all the flavors of the big meal in a simple, easy to make, never dried out dish. This is the best way to use up those leftovers!

1 1/2 cups turkey, shredded

3/4 cup cranberry sauce

2 cups mashed potatoes

1 cup corn

1 cup turkey gravy

2 tablespoons milk

2 cups stuffing

Chicken broth or melted butter to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine turkey and cranberry sauce and spread evenly on the bottom of an 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Evenly press on leftover mashed potatoes and sprinkle corn over the top.

Mix together milk and leftover gravy and spread evenly over potatoes and corn. Sprinkle on leftover stuffing and lightly drizzle chicken broth over the top (this will keep the stuffing from drying out).

Cover with tin foil and bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.

Notes: Feel free to use whatever leftovers you have on hand. It doesn't have to be exactly the same as what is listed here. Some ideas to try: Substitute rice for mashed potatoes.

Substitute peas, carrots, or green beans for corn, or use more than one vegetable depending on what you have on hand. Substitute croutons or breadcrumbs for the topping if you don't have stuffing leftovers.

Source: www.favfamilyrecipes.com/thanksgiving-leftover-casserole/

Turkey and Stuffing Roll Ups

Discover the joy of Turkey and Stuffing Roll Ups, a delightful twist on the classic Thanksgiving dinner. Easy to make, versatile, and perfect for any occasion.

8 slices deli turkey thick slices or carved cooked turkey breast

2 cups dressing/stuffing homemade or prepared box

1 can whole cranberry sauce

1 cup turkey gravy

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lay out the thick slices of deli turkey on a clean working surface.

Place a generous portion of the prepared stuffing on one end of each turkey slice. Spoon the canned cranberry sauce into a bowl and stir it up to give it a looser consistency. Equally divide the cranberry sauce over the stuffing on each piece of turkey. Gently roll up each turkey slice, enveloping the stuffing, and place them seam side up in a greased baking dish and secure them with a toothpick. Pour the gravy evenly over the top of each roll up.

Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes, or until the top becomes slightly golden and the sauce is bubbly.

Allow the turkey stuffing roll ups to cool slightly before transferring them to serving plates.

Garnishing (Optional): Consider garnishing with fresh parsley or herbs of your choice.

Notes: Can This be Frozen? Absolutely! If you're like me and love having ready-to-eat meals in the freezer, these roll ups will be your new best friend. Just ensure they're cooled down before you wrap them in foil or freezer-safe bags. When hunger strikes, thaw them in the fridge overnight and reheat as mentioned above.