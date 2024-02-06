How to touch a bullfrog

The bullfrog sat still as I walked past him and cautiously came back in front of him. I let him know I was not a threat by kneeling and pinching off grass only 3 feet from him. Taking probably 10 minutes I moved closer until I was able to put my fingers under his chin and lift his head up. When I pulled my hand away, he jumped quickly and dove under some fallen leaves.

This bullfrog is a male as evidenced by his large ear covering, which is larger than his eye. His counterpart female has an ear covering the size of her eye.