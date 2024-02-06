How to touch a bullfrog

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes crossed Southeast Missouri the evening and night of Oct. 24. The next morning was windy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s. While walking on this morning, I was surprised to see a big bullfrog sitting out in the open on a pond levee.
The bullfrog sat still as I walked past him and cautiously came back in front of him. I let him know I was not a threat by kneeling and pinching off grass only 3 feet from him. Taking probably 10 minutes I moved closer until I was able to put my fingers under his chin and lift his head up. When I pulled my hand away, he jumped quickly and dove under some fallen leaves.
This bullfrog is a male as evidenced by his large ear covering, which is larger than his eye. His counterpart female has an ear covering the size of her eye.
