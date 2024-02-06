How to save a life: Lifeguards resuscitated young girl at Cape Splash

Notre Dame Regional High School senior Grant Wilson credits classmate Jayna Timpe for leading him to a nice summer job after his sophomore year.

Timpe served as a lifeguard at Cape Splash after her freshman year and let her friend know how much she enjoyed it.

Wilson, whose mom had been a lifeguard when she was in high school and had encouraged him in that direction, decided to give it a try.

He passed the initial screening test before undergoing the rigorous training and certification and found it an enjoyable way to make some cash.

He returned with his classmate again this summer before they embarked on their final year of high school.

"It's a summer job; most (of) the time, it's pretty easy," Wilson said. "You just kind of hang out at the pool and keep an eye on everybody. You don't think you'll have to do anything like this. I mean, you get a nice tan and chill out."

It's the momentary detour he took between "pretty easy" and "nice tan" that will stamp the summer of 2017 indelibly in his memory.

Timpe is like-minded in her recall of the early afternoon of July 11. "Tuesday" pours off her tongue with the date.

It was the day the two 17-year-olds dragged a lifeless young girl, about age 5, from the water at Cape Splash and performed life-saving CPR.

"I was very proud of them because they couldn't have done anything any better," said Stephanie Buehler, who is in charge of CPR training and lifeguard certification as aquatics supervisor for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. "To have that happen, that's the last thing you want to happen at your facility, but I was very pleased with the outcome and what they did."

The facility, which can resemble a three-ring circus with slides, lazy river and a regular pool among its attractions, has 20 lifeguards on duty at all times, three of which are on break at any time in standby mode, positioned outside the lifeguard shack in the event of an emergency.

Timpe was on break shortly after the park opened that day.

Wilson was stationed in a lifeguard chair on the deep end of the pool when he observed a girl floating face down on her stomach. Alarm bells did not sound at first glance.

"I saw her there, but honestly, a lot of times the kids kind of lay like that, like float on their bellies," Wilson said. "But I always keep an eye on them because you always want to be ready for that type of stuff.

"After a few seconds I realized this wasn't a kid floating. She wasn't, like, responsive at all. You could tell something was going on and I jumped in."

He had blown his whistle to signal a team response, which included Timpe moving to his chair to take watch. Both had assisted swimmers to the side on other occasions, but the gravity of the situation became apparent when he requested Timpe's help. She pulled the girl up and out of the pool.

The other lifeguards went into emergency mode, mobilized to take on designated duties, which included calling first responders and city staff for crowd control.

Timpe checked the unconscious girl's vitals and quickly concluded CPR was needed. She applied chest compressions while Wilson performed rescue breathing.

"I was nervous, but through the city, before you become a lifeguard, they make you do a time of in-services and training so you're prepared for these type situations," Timpe said. "I was scared, but I was well-prepared and confident."

The two applied their training under the calming watch of a nurse who emerged from among the patrons, with the mother and a woman in prayer at their side.