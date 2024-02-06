'How to Raise a Reader' gathers dos, don'ts

No matter if your child is yet-to-be-born, a teenager or somewhere in between, "How to Raise a Reader" has some tips and a whole lot of book recommendations for you.

Authors Pamela Paul and Maria Russo are parents themselves, as well as editors of The New York Times Book Review, and they draw on their experience in both realms in writing this book. They argue: "School is where children learn that they have to read. Home is where kids learn to read because they want to. It's where they learn to love to read."

In order to do that, however, parents need to follow some guidelines. Don't fret about when your child learns to read by himself or herself. ("There is no 'correct' age for independent reading and no special formula for getting every child to read by, say, age 5 1/2.") Hold your tongue when it comes to your child's reading choices. ("There may be some specific aspect of that book that is speaking to your child. Or maybe he just feels like reading something less obviously challenging at the moment.") Above all, practice what you preach. ("If you want to raise a reader, be a reader.") The authors encourage parents to get back to reading themselves if they've let that activity slide and to foster a culture of reading in the home.

The reasons to do this are myriad.