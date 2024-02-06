How to place your ladder

Author Charles F. Stanley says, "Life is a ladder we climb until we die." (In Touch devotional) He goes on to say, "It would be a shame if we simply sat down and did nothing, but it would be worse if we placed our ladder against the wrong wall and discovered, after a life of climbing we had wasted all the years before."

As I read his paragraph, I was awestruck at the sense of it all. Life truly is a constant climb. We are continually attempting to go somewhere. Numerous people have changed careers in mid-life because they discovered they were climbing in the wrong direction? They were unhappy because the goal for which they were striving was leaning against the wrong wall to fit their personalities and gifts.

What reasons do we have for doing what we're doing? That's the wall I'm talking about. You can paint and build and never reach your target because all the effort you've expended is going in the wrong place. The wall gets painted, but the color goes on the wrong wall. The ladder is aimed wrongly to accomplish what you wish.

There are various reasons we fail to reach the potential for which God made us. We sometimes limit ourselves. Maybe we didn't include what was necessary in our career, marriage, relationships and other goals for which we are striving. You can say, "Oh, I could never accomplish this or that." In that case we are limiting ourselves.

By Ellen Shuck

Perhaps if we would stop and listen to the gentle prodding of the Holy Spirit, we would be able to reach our real calling. Our ladder would be leaning against the right wall.