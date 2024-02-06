How to maintain thriving relationships

ÂºHaving thriving relationships is the most joyful, life-giving and the most challenging task on earth. Spouses can be in conflict and uncertain why. Parents love their children even when they get on their last nerve. Friends and co-workers bicker but cannot identify the source of their conflict. Thankfully throughout the Bible there are models to emulate, examples to avoid and principles to apply that can cause your relationships to thrive. One example comes from Romans 12:10b, CSB, which says, "Take the lead in honoring one another." I want to share four condensed principles from this verse.

First, the thriving relationship you want requires your initiative. Nothing in life happens automatically. You have to take action. For example, my teenage children will stand in front of a full refrigerator basking glow in the light looking for the ready-made plate they will never find. They must take initiative to find the snack they want. Likewise, the relationships of your dreams require your initiation. Make the first move, then the next, and on and on.

Second, thriving relationships require actions. Initiative is making the move, actions are the moves that are made. Thriving relationships are action-oriented. Amazingly, when you act loving toward another you feel more love for them. Your attitude will follow your actions. The opposite is also true. Never underestimate the power actions hold over your attitude.