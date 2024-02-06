How to hope

I am always trying to learn about hope. It has always seemed to me to be this ephemeral thing I can't quite wrap my mind around, an intangible that has no solid definition. Throughout different phases of my life, I find myself coming back to the questions: What is hope, and how do I do it?

"To hope is to remember," Father Ralph Huse said recently, and it struck me this is the definition I have been searching for, something concrete that makes sense to my mind and heart. Hope -- which deals with the future -- is the bridge that joins the future to the past, as we look back and remember all the visible ways God has already been faithful to us, giving us hope for what is still invisible and yet to come.

It's one of the reasons I love the opening of John's Gospel so much, especially verses 3-5, because it goes back all the way to "in the beginning." It invites us to remember "What came to be through him was life, and this life was the light of the human race; the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

What triumphant words that usher us in to the mystery of the already and the not yet, as we learn how to merge reality and dreams like Joseph did. He hoped what God said to him in his dreams could be true, and he worked to make it so, believing in God's faithfulness to him and having faith in God's ability to provide. And God worked it out.