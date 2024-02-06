How prepared are we?

By Rennie Phillips

It's been a couple weeks now since the hurricane plowed through Puerto Rico and things still are not back to normal. And the way it looks it will be a long time till things even come back to some semblance of normal. It's sad not only for the people in Puerto Rico but also for those who are giving their best to help down there.

We will never see a hurricane here in Missouri, but since we live on a rather major fault line we may see an earthquake that could cause severe damage. I wonder how prepared we are if this should happen? Probably not as prepared as we should be. I'm guessing, but I think we need to be able to exist several days to a week without outside assistance. Let's just say four days to a week.

Now I'm not a dyed-in-the-wool survivalist. I don't have a year of freeze-dried food stored away in case of an emergency. We don't have a fallout shelter in case of an all-out nuclear war. But I think there are some simple things all of us need to keep in mind.

The most important need is water. That old rule of thumb is we are supposed to drink at least eight cups -- 64 ounces -- of water a day. That might work in the winter, but it's not enough in the summer. Most of us could get make it by having a case of water in storage per person per week. Most of the bottled water will last for years, so check the date on them. I'd also have some way of purifying water, that is turning unsafe water into safe drinking water. This could be some type of chlorination pills or a filtration system. Check around. I know most sporting goods stores will have both the pills and a filtration system of some kind.

Probably second on the need list would be some type of shelter. A major earthquake could pretty much destroy most shelters here in our neighborhood. A simple shelter is a tent. It might not be the most comfortable, but they work. I've been reading a story about the homesteading days in Nebraska and the sod-house culture. Many of these homesteaders lived months in a wall tent both in the summer and the winter. I've seen some decent small tents on sale for $30 or $40 that can be effective. You may want to check out a way to heat it. I heat my ground deer hunting blind with a 20-pound jug of propane and a single burner stove that fits on it. One needs to be careful with these and not run them in an enclosed space.