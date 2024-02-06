Hot weather shuts down Acropolis

The antiquities authority said the Acropolis would remain closed to visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday if temperatures in Athens rose above 96.8 degrees, with a real feel of about 104. Hot weather was also forecast for today, and authorities said the Acropolis would also shut for four hours today if those temperatures were reached.

The hilltop UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes the 2,500-year-old Parthenon, is Greece's most popular tourist attraction, with 3.15 million visitors last year.