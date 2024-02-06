All sections
FeaturesJuly 5, 2019

Hot weather shuts down Acropolis

Associated Press
A tourist drinks water while walking with others at Filopappos hill as at the background is seen the ancient Acropolis hill during a hot day Thursday in Athens. Greece's most famous archaeological site, the Acropolis in Athens, has shut down to visitors for four hours because of hot weather in the capital.Petros Giannakouris ~ Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's most famous archaeological site, the Acropolis in Athens, has shut down to visitors for four hours because of hot weather in the capital.

The antiquities authority said the Acropolis would remain closed to visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday if temperatures in Athens rose above 96.8 degrees, with a real feel of about 104. Hot weather was also forecast for today, and authorities said the Acropolis would also shut for four hours today if those temperatures were reached.

The hilltop UNESCO World Heritage site, which includes the 2,500-year-old Parthenon, is Greece's most popular tourist attraction, with 3.15 million visitors last year.

Community
