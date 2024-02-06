Hope springs eternal - Zelenskyy, Franco, Jesus

One of the four traditional themes of the season of Advent, the time of waiting in the church for the coming of Christ, is hope.

The others are joy, peace and love, but I'm focused on hope this Christmas.

Watching Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, address the U.S. Congress this past Wednesday night in his green battle fatigues reminded this writer of the absolute necessity we all have to hope.

Zelenskyy's appearance summoned images of Winston Churchill more than 80 years earlier -- as the then-British prime minister, with great dignity, pleaded for American help against the powerful Nazis.

Churchill was hopeful, despite long odds, in 1941.

A similar tone was heard in late 2022 by comedian-turned-statesman Zelenskyy.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, virtually every observer predicted a quick and decisive victory by the Kremlin.

Close to a year after it began, the fight continues.

As Zelenskyy put it, "Ukraine didn't fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking."

Time will tell how this battle will play out, but more than 300 days after the struggle started, Ukraine continues to flummox a foe, Russia, despite the latter possessing much greater resources.

Hope springs eternal and as a symbol of that hope, a Ukrainian flag was formally presented to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris at end of Zelenskyy's speech.

My next words represent a moment of personal privilege for which your indulgence is requested.

Franco Harris, who died at 72 this past week, represented hope to Steelers fans everywhere.

I haven't lived in my hometown for more than 30 years, yet Pittsburgh still has its hooks in me.

If you've ever visited Pittsburgh International Airport and taken the escalator to the landside shuttle, which virtually all airline passengers must, you've seen a lifesize statue of Harris in an iconic moment, scooping up a football before it hit the ground as time expired in the fourth quarter of a long-ago game and running the pigskin in for a last-second and winning touchdown.