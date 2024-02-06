Hope for holy week

Justin always seems shocked that I remember his name. It's such a small thing, but it sure seems to mean a great deal to him.

He's homeless, but he says being homeless in New York is much better than being homeless in other places. He tells me about the coffee place that always shares caffeine and sandwiches. I run into him outside a supermarket, and I suspect I'm far from the only person who picks up an item or two at his request. But the more important thing is the name: He says people talk with him here. They care about him and want to know where he sleeps. He knows he is not alone.

I don't know how Justin does it.

In his Palm Sunday homily, Pope Francis, fresh from being released from the hospital, said: "In the hour of his abandonment, Jesus continued to trust. At the hour of abandonment, he continued to love his disciples who had fled, leaving him alone. In his abandonment, he forgave those who crucified him. Here we see the abyss of our many evils immersed in a greater love, with the result that our isolation becomes fellowship."

This idea of isolation transforming into community is something I frequently encounter on the streets of my native New York City.

Francis remembered a German man who recently died on the streets of Rome. He would sleep by one of the colonnades by St. Peter's Basilica. The story of Christianity is the story of that German man not being alone and forgotten.