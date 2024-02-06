Hope for advancement: NAACP of Cape Girardeau

At the park, Lt. Vaughn addressed the crowd and John M. Batchman acted as master of ceremonies. Batchman, also of St. Louis, was a frequent lecturer at local events, as an advocate for education and general welfare of the Black community. The skillful band provided music throughout the day and at the concluding ball, inspiring local lads at Lincoln School to want to expand their own musical versatility.

Jones' article captured hopeful optimism. A strong local NAACP chapter was needed to respond to growing public ill-will against advancement and civic involvement of the Black population within the community. In July 1919, principal of Lincoln School, Oliver O. Nance, Dr. Lawrie and pastors the Rev. M. S. Smith (St. James) and the Rev. W. L. Hall (Second Baptist) requested the City Council allow Black youth use of the new municipal pool at Fairground Park. The request languished unresolved, the mayor urging requesters to build a separate pool at private expense. Then, following the August celebration of Emancipation Day (also a large picnic day of food, games, and speeches at Fairground Park), questions were raised regarding the Black community's use of the park, urging plans "to avert a clash between the races."

The national NAACP's mission "was and is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority group citizens of the United States and eliminate race prejudice, seeking to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes." The local leaders only hoped this mission statement could take hold where they lived.

While Cape Girardeau avoided race riots and lynchings rampant across the U.S. in 1919-20, storm clouds of racial disharmony were mounting. The Black community's attempts to participate in civic leadership resulted in disheartening consequences in 1920 -- the topic of my next article.