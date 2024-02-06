Hope for advancement: NAACP of Cape Girardeau

The day dawned cloudy and threatening. An omen?
Mid-morning, the clouds parted, and the day unfolded as planned for the Sept. 30 NAACP Picnic Day at the new Fairground (now Capaha) Park, as reported by Hattie Jones for the St. Louis Argus newspaper, Oct. 3, 1919.
The movement to establish a local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People had been set in motion June 6, 1919. The local Civic League voted to seek affiliation with the national group and embarked on obtaining sufficient members to gain chapter status. Local physician Dr. W.H. Lawrie and Mrs. Rosie X. Arthur, a prominent leader in several women's religious and societal organizations, were co-leaders advancing the organization.
The NAACP parade stepped off promptly at 11 o'clock headed by Delaney's Band, marching musicians from the Black high school in Carondelet (near St. Louis). Following groups included the Masonic Lodge and Knights of Pythias (fraternal organizations), the Red Cross (the Black woman's chapter), returned Black World War I soldiers led by special guest Lt. George Vaughn (a prominent lawyer from St. Louis), members of St. James AME and Second Baptist churches. Nearly 500 marchers, carrying "banners of all descriptions," made a big impression.
At the park, Lt. Vaughn addressed the crowd and John M. Batchman acted as master of ceremonies. Batchman, also of St. Louis, was a frequent lecturer at local events, as an advocate for education and general welfare of the Black community. The skillful band provided music throughout the day and at the concluding ball, inspiring local lads at Lincoln School to want to expand their own musical versatility.
Jones' article captured hopeful optimism. A strong local NAACP chapter was needed to respond to growing public ill-will against advancement and civic involvement of the Black population within the community. In July 1919, principal of Lincoln School, Oliver O. Nance, Dr. Lawrie and pastors the Rev. M. S. Smith (St. James) and the Rev. W. L. Hall (Second Baptist) requested the City Council allow Black youth use of the new municipal pool at Fairground Park. The request languished unresolved, the mayor urging requesters to build a separate pool at private expense. Then, following the August celebration of Emancipation Day (also a large picnic day of food, games, and speeches at Fairground Park), questions were raised regarding the Black community's use of the park, urging plans "to avert a clash between the races."
The national NAACP's mission "was and is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of minority group citizens of the United States and eliminate race prejudice, seeking to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes." The local leaders only hoped this mission statement could take hold where they lived.
While Cape Girardeau avoided race riots and lynchings rampant across the U.S. in 1919-20, storm clouds of racial disharmony were mounting. The Black community's attempts to participate in civic leadership resulted in disheartening consequences in 1920 -- the topic of my next article.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.