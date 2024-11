Instructions

STEP 1: Mix 4 tablespoons of sugar with 1 tablespoon of baking soda. Describe and classify the mixture by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Using the sand, create a mound and then a depression in the center.

STEP 3: Pour some of the isopropyl alcohol into the depression.

STEP 4: Pour the sugar and baking soda mixture into the depression.

STEP 5: Using the grill lighter, ignite the sugar and baking-soda mixture and observe. Did igniting the mixture result in a new substance?

Explanation

When the baking soda is heated to a specific temperature, carbon- dioxide gas is created. The pressure created from the release of the carbon-dioxide gas causes the sugar snake to grow. The snake gets its black appearance due to the heat caramelizing the sugar.