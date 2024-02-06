Hooked on Science: Straw worm

Instructions
- STEP 1: Using your fingers, completely scrunch the wrapper to the end of the straw.
- STEP 2: Remove the scrunched-up wrapper and place it on a flat surface. Describe the wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the wrapper. Record the length of the wrapper on a piece of paper.
- STEP 3: Using the straw and your finger, slowly add a few drops of water to the wrapper and observe. Describe the wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the wrapper. Record the length of the wrapper on a piece of paper. Using these measurements, identify the wrapper based on its properties.
Explanation
Each time you added a drop of water, the paper absorbed the water, causing the scrunched-up wrapper to look as if it were moving on the flat surface.