FeaturesJanuary 19, 2017

Hooked on Science: Straw worm

n Straw with paper wrapper n Water n STEP 1: Using your fingers, completely scrunch the wrapper to the end of the straw. n STEP 2: Remove the scrunched-up wrapper and place it on a flat surface. Describe the wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the wrapper. Record the length of the wrapper on a piece of paper...

Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • Straw with paper wrapper
  • Water
Instructions

  • STEP 1: Using your fingers, completely scrunch the wrapper to the end of the straw.
  • STEP 2: Remove the scrunched-up wrapper and place it on a flat surface. Describe the wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the wrapper. Record the length of the wrapper on a piece of paper.
  • STEP 3: Using the straw and your finger, slowly add a few drops of water to the wrapper and observe. Describe the wrapper by its observable properties. Using a ruler, measure the length of the wrapper. Record the length of the wrapper on a piece of paper. Using these measurements, identify the wrapper based on its properties.

Explanation

Each time you added a drop of water, the paper absorbed the water, causing the scrunched-up wrapper to look as if it were moving on the flat surface.

Community

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

