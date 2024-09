features August 24, 2017

Hooked on Science: Sound blaster

n 18-ounce plastic cup n Metal Slinky n STEP 1: Hold the top ring of the Slinky to the bottom of the plastic cup. n STEP 2: Gently swing the Slinky back and forth, allowing the Slinky to hit the floor, and observe. Sound is vibrations moving through matter. As you swing the Slinky back and forth, allowing it to hit the floor, it vibrates. Those vibrations move through the Slinky to the cup. The cup amplifies the vibrations, allowing you to hear what sounds like Han Solo's blaster...