featuresJune 1, 2017
Hooked on Science: Solar eclipse box
n Plastic wading pool n Water n Light corn syrup n Clear dishwashing liquid n Hula hoop n Bubble wand n STEP 1: Mix together 6 gallons of water, 2 gallons of clear dishwashing liquid and 1 gallon of light corn syrup. Describe the mixture by using its observable properties...
Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • Plastic wading pool
  • Water
  • Light corn syrup
  • Clear dishwashing liquid
  • Hula hoop
  • Bubble wand
Instructions

  • STEP 1: Mix together 6 gallons of water, 2 gallons of clear dishwashing liquid and 1 gallon of light corn syrup. Describe the mixture by using its observable properties.
  • STEP 2: Dip the bubble wand into the mixture and blow bubbles. Describe how a bubble can be used as a model to describe that matter is made of particles too small to be seen.
  • STEP 3: Place the hula hoop into the pool, stand a child in the center of the pool, slowly lift the hula hoop above the child's head and observe. Describe a bubble by using its observable properties.

Explanation

A bubble is a thin film of soapy water, filled with air. A bubble contains three main layers. Sandwiched between two soapy layers, is a layer of water. Bubbles burst when this layer of water evaporates. The corn syrup creates bonds with the water molecules and slows down the evaporation process, creating a stronger bubble.

