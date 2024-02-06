Hooked on Science: Solar eclipse box

A bubble is a thin film of soapy water, filled with air. A bubble contains three main layers. Sandwiched between two soapy layers, is a layer of water. Bubbles burst when this layer of water evaporates. The corn syrup creates bonds with the water molecules and slows down the evaporation process, creating a stronger bubble.
